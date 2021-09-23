A New Leaf: BA nonprofit continues to serve Owasso through horticulture programs for disabled adults

Bushyhead is among a rotating crew of around four adults with disabilities who venture north of their Broken Arrow hub every week to serve at the Owasso tent. They also regularly serve at A New Leaf’s other local pop-up, located in Jenks.

Now in its fourth season in Owasso, the nonprofit’s remote site is open through mid-November, and offers a variety of fall selections including mums, pansies, violas, kale and cabbage, among other foliage, for both casual planters and professional gardeners alike.

The Owasso pop-up is the first stage of A New Leaf’s plan to build a large-scale agricultural community, or “agrihood,” in Owasso that provides a platform for individuals with disabilities to learn and grow. The site, located on a 50-acre lot southeast of 86th Street and Memorial Drive, will play host to a new planned development fostering the advancement of farming and horticulture through different initiatives.

“We’re trying to build a good partnership early on and develop that customer base for when we open up a permanent location,” said Maranda Figueroa, chief development officer for the organization.

A New Leaf’s new “agrihood” will be the first of its kind in Oklahoma, providing more opportunities for clients like Bushyhead to hone their skills and plug into the community.