‘A labor of love’: Owasso mechanic crafts commemorative trophies from late brother’s car parts

Local mechanic Tim Clark recently repurposed a pile of old car parts to pay tribute to his late brother.

Clark fashioned a variety of pistons, chains, lug nuts and metal scraps into commemorative trophies for the winners of Magalassi Foundation’s 2022 We Matter Suicide Awareness Car, Truck & Bike Show at the beginning of September.

The longtime technician handpicked each piece from the vehicles he and his sibling, Matt, worked on at Randy’s Performance Repair in Owasso over the last several years.

“He was a true artist at working metal and building cars,” Clark said of Matt, who passed away from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in April 2021 at the age of 61. “It was a labor of love, and thanks to … all my brother’s car parts, that was (his) last hurrah for a car show.”

Clark teamed up with his friend and colleague, Tara Newby, event coordinator for Magalassi Foundation’s car show, who asked him to piece together a handful of trophies with extra car parts. Unbeknownst to her at the time, Clark has something bigger in mind.

The weeks-long endeavor took Newby by surprise when she found out Clark had make-shifted family memories that would be preserved for years to come.

“These trophies are beautiful to look at, no doubt about it,” Newby said. “You can feel the love, compassion and sentimentality that he poured into them. Not only is his craftsmanship showcased in these works of art, but so is his heart.”

Clark crafted the trophies alongside his wife and three children, and partnered with Claremore-based Strike An ARC Welding & Fabrication to make the We Matter Ribbon and winning numbers and spray-paint them the suicide awareness colors, purple and turquoise.

“It’s a good cause … it’s a very special (car) show,” Clark said. “It choked me up seeing the trophies go away, but I see the smile on the people’s faces, and it was just all worthwhile.”

When asked what Clark’s work means to her, Tara replied, “I will cherish it always. I will forever be grateful to know him and to have the honor of calling him my friend.”