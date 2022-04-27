A foundation of faith: Trinity Presbyterian Church in Owasso breaks ground on new building

Trinity Presbyterian Church is laying a foundation of faith in the community — literally.

Dozens of congregants at the Owasso church gathered in an empty field off of 76th Street North nearly two miles east of Main Street Sunday afternoon to break ground on a new building.

Trinity, a body of the Presbyterian Church in America, launched in 2011 as a joint church plant out of both Christ Presbyterian Church and RiverOaks Presbyterian Church in south Tulsa.

The 230-member church has been meeting inside the Owasso 6th Grade Center — and formerly The Presence in Owasso and Bethel Baptist Church — to host its services every week, but will soon have a new site to call home, said founding Pastor Blake Altman.

“We’ve outgrown our space; we can’t be nearly as hospitable as we would like to be … we need a place of our own,” Altman said. “The purpose is basically to give us the ability to lead worship without being constrained by our current landlords, who have always been great.”

Altman and his ministerial team in 2015 formed a long-range planning committee, which looked at over 20 different potential locations to erect their new building before settling on a large, 15-acre lot next to Barnes Elementary.

“It’s equidistant between 169 and 75,” Altman said. “A third of our church comes from Tulsa … and we have people who drive as far as Muskogee and Ochelata, Bartlesville.”

Phase 1 of the project, now underway, will play host to 13,600 square feet of space that features a sanctuary seating up to 450 congregants, along with a kitchen, multipurpose room, mezzanine and four classrooms. Phase 2, planned for a later date, will add 22,000 more square feet of space that includes church offices as well as a youth room and children’s wing, to name a few.

Trinity initially set a financial goal of raising $3.6 million for the project, but ultimately raised almost $5 million through the help of its congregation and anonymous donors.

“We’re just profoundly grateful,” Altman said. “I think it is a compliment to the power of the gospel to change people’s lives, and the testimony of God’s people’s generosity to raise the funds coming out of COVID to the degree that we’ve been able to do so.”

Altman said he expects construction on Trinity’s new building to take about 10 months, with a tentative opening in February 2023. He said the time frame of Phase 2 is to still be determined.

“What we celebrate today is just one very small step in establishing permanence of Trinity Presbyterian Church — one church among many good churches in our community — for the sake of the glory of the gospel of grace,” Altman said at Sunday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

More information about Trinity Presbyterian Church can be found at trinityowasso.com.

