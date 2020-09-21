A fervor for flying: Area RC pilots take to the skies at Collinsville airfield

For a growing group of devoted Collinsville aviators, the sky’s the limit — at 400 feet, that is.
That’s the regulated maximum altitude set by the Academy of Model Aeronautics for radio-controlled aircraft to fly in rural areas such as Owasso’s northernmost neighboring city.
But RC pilots like Martin Sheiman don’t consider the invisible boundary a bother. In fact, the space gives him more than enough room to maneuver his high-powered winged machines through the air to perform a host of tricks and turns.
“It’s fun,” said Sheiman, vice president of the Skyblazers Radio Control Club. “After 53 years, you can pretty much do anything; I can fly inverted, loops, spot landing.”
Sheiman has dedicated the last five decades to flying RC planes, most recently at a large, grass-covered airfield about a mile north of Collinsville’s historic Main Street, where he and a dozen other Skyblazers members come together to take to the skies.
“It’s something to do … the relaxation, the fun, what you can do,” said Sheiman, who owns 11 RC aircraft. “It’s meeting people, getting to know more people.”
Skyblazers started more than 20 years ago and has since become a staple among local hobbyists. With about 50 members, the club is affiliated with the Academy of Model Aeronautics, the chartering organization for more than 2,500 model airplane clubs across the country.
President Kevin Lackey, who has served at the helm of Skyblazers for the last three years, said the group ultimately provides an engaging outlet for RC pilots of all interests and skillsets.
“This actually allows people of entirely different mechanical abilities and entirely different desires and what they enjoy … whether it’s building or flying, racing … there’s some part of the sport that’s appropriate to what you want to do,” Lackey said.
The newly appointed club leader joined on after driving by the airfield one morning and seeing the spectacle of planes rush past the road. He went home, dusted off an aircraft that he built with his son over 30 years ago and showed up at the strip to get more involved.
“… I just decided to do this because I had at that point a 30-year-old airplane that I had never flown,” Lackey said, “and I thought, ‘It would be good to take that up as a hobby now that I’m retired.’”
It wasn’t long until Lackey took the reins as president and dedicated much of his time to perfecting his craft. He now gives other passersby a memorable show that features a variety of electric-, nitro- and gasoline-powered jets.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, for example, Skyblazers held its inaugural Fun Fly event for pilots to showcase their talents in different flying demonstrations and contests. Rick Phelps brought his Sig Kadet and Uproar V2 ARF models to compete.
“It’s just getting out and being able to enjoy yourself,” said Phelps, who has pursued the hobby since 1992. “I like flying, and since you can’t do it full-scale, the RCs are just fun.”
Owasson Rodger Childs was also on site, but brought his Thunder Tiger Raptor helicopter to accompany the other aircraft, ranging from Advanced Trainers and Corsair Warbirds to U-Can-Dos and F-86 Sabre Ducted Fans.
“I got into flying RCs because I like airplanes and aviation,” said Childs, who has been navigating the choppers since 2004. “However, I got into helicopters because I was a full-time helicopter mechanic, and so work and play bled over one into the other.”
In addition to flying, most of the Skyblazers members also build their own aircraft, which can reach speeds up to 200 mph, and cost between a couple hundred to several thousand dollars.
“I love to build airplanes,” Lackey said. “ … You start with a pile of sticks and a set of plans, and you build the plane from beginning to end yourself, and for a lot of us, the flying is really secondary to the building part.”
The Skyblazers Radio Control Club consists of trained, AMA-licensed pilots, and provides flying lessons and membership options for amateurs and beginners.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!