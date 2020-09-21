A fervor for flying: Area RC pilots take to the skies at Collinsville airfield

President Kevin Lackey, who has served at the helm of Skyblazers for the last three years, said the group ultimately provides an engaging outlet for RC pilots of all interests and skillsets.

“This actually allows people of entirely different mechanical abilities and entirely different desires and what they enjoy … whether it’s building or flying, racing … there’s some part of the sport that’s appropriate to what you want to do,” Lackey said.

The newly appointed club leader joined on after driving by the airfield one morning and seeing the spectacle of planes rush past the road. He went home, dusted off an aircraft that he built with his son over 30 years ago and showed up at the strip to get more involved.

“… I just decided to do this because I had at that point a 30-year-old airplane that I had never flown,” Lackey said, “and I thought, ‘It would be good to take that up as a hobby now that I’m retired.’”

It wasn’t long until Lackey took the reins as president and dedicated much of his time to perfecting his craft. He now gives other passersby a memorable show that features a variety of electric-, nitro- and gasoline-powered jets.