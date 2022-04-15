A dozen Owasso, Collinsville citizens file for Oklahoma offices

A dozen Owasso and Collinsville residents filed for candidacy for this year’s federal and state elections.

They were among about 570 individuals across Oklahoma who submitted their paperwork at the state Capitol Wednesday-Friday, April 13-15.

Jackson Lahmeyer, of Owasso, for example, filed to challenge U.S. Sen. James Lankford, and Jessica Garrison opted to fill a U.S. Senate seat. Incumbent U.S. House Representative David Derby, of Owasso, also submitted his name for the upcoming ballot.

Republicans Brad Peixotto and Amy Cook, both of Owasso, along with J.J. Dossett, also of Owasso, filed for District 34’s state senator seat. Likewise, Owasso State Representative Mark Vancuren filed for District 74, and Collinsville State Representative Wendi Stearman filed for District 11.

Additionally, two candidates — Stan Sallee and Sean Johnson, both of Collinsville — filed for county commissioner of District 1. Two other Owassons, Dam Cantrell and Mark Antinoro, filed for district judges.

Owasso and Collinsville candidates include the following:

U.S. Senate

• Jessica Jean Garrison, R, 47, Owasso

U.S. House of Representatives

• District 2: David Derby, R, 45, Owasso

U.S. Senator

• Jackson Lahmeyer, R, 30, Owasso

State Senator

• District 34: Brad Peixotto, R, 49, Owasso

• District 34: Amy Cook, R, 47, Owasso

• District 34: J.J. Dossett, D, 38, Owasso

State Representative

• District 74: Mark Vancuren, R, 58, Owasso

• District 11: Wendi Stearman, R, 48, Collinsville

County Commissioner

• District 1: Stan Sallee, R, 61, Collinsville

• District 1: Sean Johnson, D, 40, Collinsville

District Judge

• District 14, Office 4: Daman Cantrell, 61, Owasso

Associate District Judge

• Rogers County: Mark Antinoro, 53, Owasso

