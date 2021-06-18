A colorful canvas: Renowned artist enlivens downtown Collinsville with historic mural

Raine Clotfelter brings history to life everywhere he goes.

The renowned artist and illustrator spends much of his time on the road painting largescale murals for different businesses and communities across the nation for weeks at a time.

“I love painting murals; it’s just what I do,” Clotfelter said. “I’ve been able to make a pretty good living out of it, and I enjoy it. If you like the work you do, then you don’t work a day in your life.”

Most recently, Clotfelter ventured from his hometown of Branson, Missouri, to Owasso’s northernmost neighboring community of Collinsville, where he spent nearly the last two months revitalizing the side of a storefront in the heart of the city’s downtown district.

It all started when Clotfelter got a call from Michael Steel, owner of Bottoms Up Chop Shop, who was looking to relocate to the site just a few blocks away from his current location, and decided to brighten up the building in a unique way.

“I’m very historical; I’m very into old stuff, classic cars,” said Steel, who has operated the local business for the last six years, “so I had this idea in my head that I wanted to bring a piece of Oklahoma to that wall.”