A canvas of culture: Owasso artist honors her Native American heritage, inspires others through her work

For Owasso artist Kristin Gentry, the act of painting transcends simple colors on a canvas.
Her brushstrokes over the years have led to dozens of creative pieces that pay homage to her Native American heritage and inspire others.
Gentry is a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and creates art that is reflective of her southeastern tribal ancestors, whose rich history is brought to life — and ultimately restored — through her unique work.
“That’s how our culture has been preserved is through art,” Gentry said. “I get to educate, which I love … It’s definitely cultural revitalization, and I get to use my art for that.”
Gentry was born and raised in Tulsa, and works as a full-time artist, writer, educator and curator. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Oklahoma State University, and a Master of Science in Native American Leadership from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
The Chahta Ohoyo Owasso resident grew up around the art scene at an early age, gleaning inspiration from her mother, a sewer, and her father, an architectural draftsman, as well as her grandparents, both woodcarvers who showcased their creations at local exhibits.
“I didn’t really ever necessarily think of it (art) as a career, just because it just seemed so normal in my life,” said Gentry, who pursued the subject in college. “I started taking art and then I was like, ‘OK yeah, I like this, I want to do this as a career.’”
Over the past 15 years, Gentry has taught art at the elementary and high school levels, completed about 80 original works of art and participated in numerous art shows across the region.
She can be found inside her home studio fashioning different floral patterns onto a wooden canvas with watercolors and acrylics to encapsulate the beauty of her heritage and share the stories of her ancestors through vibrant imagery.
“I think I’ve always been drawn to flowers,” said Gentry, who often enjoys working with Indian blanket flowers. “I think they’re just beautiful, and you can pick any flower and look at it, and they’re just so complex, and I feel like they symbolize so much.”
Gentry also incorporates a variety of geometric shapes into her pieces to complement the floral influences, giving observers a versatile range of perspectives as they learn more about her family’s history.
“Those two things are very prevalent in Native American culture,” she said. “It’s very visually stimulating … it’s very easy to explain if I want it to be, or it can be very complex.”
Her acrylic paintings, “Bat Pollination” and “Cool Pattern,” for example, were featured in Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition’s 12x12 Art Fundraiser the last two years. Another work, “Indian Blankets,” also done in acrylic ink, was spotlighted in the organization’s 2020 Oklahoma Art Crawl.
Gentry’s artistic talents don’t stop at the canvas, however. She also crafts jewelry, practices monotype printmaking and takes up photography as well. Likewise, the longtime Owasson is even pursuing a career as an art curator through the OVAC.
“I just really liked that side of it (curating), and you get to learn a lot about art, you get to learn about why people are doing what they’re doing,” Gentry said. “It made me really think about why my artwork is so important to me.”
In the past year, Gentry has participated in OVAC’s Artist Survival Kit and written multiple articles for Art Focus Oklahoma, and was selected as the emerging curator for the organization’s upcoming Momentum 2021 event.
OVAC Associate Director Alexa Goetzinger said she is proud to see the emerging local artist continue to hone her talents in the field.
“It has been amazing to watch Kristin Gentry grow as an artist, writer and curator,” Goetzinger said. “We are fortunate to have such involved members … who want to push their own boundaries and skill sets to make the Oklahoma art community stronger and more vibrant with their talents.”
Through her art, Gentry continues to take the opportunity to tell her story and that of her ancestors. When asked why she paints, she replied, “I am Choctaw. My culture is living. We’re current and we’re contemporary, and we’re still here and we’re still a living people.”