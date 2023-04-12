918 Chiropractic opened its third Tulsa-area location in Owasso at the beginning of April.

The Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new business, located in the Smith Farm Marketplace off of 96th Street.

“We’re very excited to welcome 918 Chiropractic into our community,” Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary said. “We love our chiropractors in this town, so thank you so much for investing.”

918 Chiropractic offers a variety of techniques tailored to patients’ individual needs, including spinal manipulation and rehabilitative exercises.

Likewise, the business focuses on treatments in several areas including: numbness and tingling; neck pain, headaches and back pain; personal and automobile accidents; and sports injuries and improved performance.

“We cover all bases,” Dr. Hunter Alario said. “We pride ourselves on the specifics.”

“We don’t touch a single patient in this office until we get a detailed X-ray and analysis. And then based on those measurements … we devise a customized clinical plan of attack to get you back to … where that functioning and pain-free spine lives.”

Alario co-owns 918 Chiropractic alongside Dr. Matt Griswold, who echoed his colleague’s sentiments.

“We really are looking for patients that have had chronic issues that really want to know the understanding of what’s going on,” Griswold said. “We’ve patented some technology in our offices that have been able to push people to a different place and position.”

918 Chiropractic’s Owasso site is open Monday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

More information can be found at 918chiropractic.com.