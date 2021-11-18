70,131 reasons to smile: Owasso teachers receive over $70K in education grants

“Secret Stories is a way to teach phonics sounds and reading through stories and motions that kids can understand,” Purvis said. “There are different little medleys; there’s songs that go along with it. It gives kids a ‘why’ of why something says a certain thing.”

Melissa Daigle at Stone Canyon, who received nearly $2,800 for her project, “A Room with a View,” added, “We have a need for microscopes and micro-viewers in our school, so I wrote the grant for that … so we would have that accessible for everyone to use for each grade.”

Other teachers like Hodson Elementary’s Rebecca Brantley, was presented with a $130 grant for “Bringing STEM Alive in the Classroom.”

“We decided, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have a hydroponics garden in our classroom and watch it through the year, baby and nurture all these wonderful plants, and then we could transport them to the garden in the spring?’” Brantley said. “So we’re really excited.”

Sarah Wehner at Mills Elementary used her $180 endowment, titled “Let Your Voice be Heard,” for a unique piece of technology that the school hasn’t implemented yet.