7 Owasso properties named winners of 2022 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes

The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa announced the winners of its 2022 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes.
Out of Owasso’s 12 featured homes across six subdivisions, seven were named winners (listed below).
This year’s event, held June 18-26, showcased nearly 100 homes across 13 cities from 50 of the area’s top builders, and highlighted the latest in neighborhood amenities.
Held every year, The Parade of Homes, featuring homes ranging in price from $150,000 to nearly $1.6 million, invites guests to view the latest innovations in everything from technology to energy efficiency and home decorating ideas.
Owasso’s participating neighborhoods included: Charleston Place, Magnolia Ridge, Morrow Place, Presley Hollow, Sheridan Crossing and Stone Canyon. Collinsville’s included the Estates at Edgewood and Hollow Creek.
Both cities were represented by several building companies including: Epic Homes, Executive Homes, Iron Wood Custom, Old School Construction, Simmons Homes, Tocara Custom Homes and True North Homes.
