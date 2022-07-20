 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

7 Owasso properties named winners of 2022 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes

  • 0
Tulsa Parade of Homes (copy)

The tub in the master bath of a show home in the Stone Canyon subdivision near Owasso in June 2012.

 Michael Wyke Tulsa World

The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa announced the winners of its 2022 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes.

Out of Owasso’s 12 featured homes across six subdivisions, seven were named winners (listed below).

This year’s event, held June 18-26, showcased nearly 100 homes across 13 cities from 50 of the area’s top builders, and highlighted the latest in neighborhood amenities.

Held every year, The Parade of Homes, featuring homes ranging in price from $150,000 to nearly $1.6 million, invites guests to view the latest innovations in everything from technology to energy efficiency and home decorating ideas.

Owasso’s participating neighborhoods included: Charleston Place, Magnolia Ridge, Morrow Place, Presley Hollow, Sheridan Crossing and Stone Canyon. Collinsville’s included the Estates at Edgewood and Hollow Creek.

People are also reading…

Both cities were represented by several building companies including: Epic Homes, Executive Homes, Iron Wood Custom, Old School Construction, Simmons Homes, Tocara Custom Homes and True North Homes.

Owasso Parade of Homes winners

431,000-470,000 price range

1st: Executive Homes, 14802 E. 77th St. N.

2nd: Old School Construction, 5749 E. 141 Pl. N.

Best Interior Design: Executive Homes, 14802 E. 77th St. N.

1,000,000-1,400,000 price range

1st: Tocara Custom Homes, 7020 N. Scissortail Ct.

2nd: Ironwood Homes, 17637 E. Redhawk Rd.

Best Interior Design (tie): Tocara Custom Homes, 7020 N. Scissortail Ct.

Best Interior Design (tie): Ironwood Homes, 17637 E. Redhawk Rd.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert