7 candidates file for Owasso, Collinsville city council, school board seats

Seven citizens have filed for seats on Owasso and Collinsville city councils and school boards in February’s nonpartisan primary election.

Tulsa County received one declaration of candidacy for Owasso’s Ward 5 council seat, along with two for the No. 2 school board position.

In Collinsville, one candidate filed for mayor and another two for Ward 2 and 3 council seats, and one filed for the No. 2 school board position.

Owasso

City council

Incumbent Doug Bonebrake, who has served on council since May 2007, filed for reelection to retain his Ward 5 seat. He will run unopposed in the upcoming election.

“I feel like I could do it at least one more time,” Bonebrake said in a previous story. “It keeps me plugged in knowing what’s going on and trying to represent my ward; it’s an honor to do that.”

School board

President Rhonda Mills currently occupies the chair for District 2, and her term will be fulfilled in February. She announced that she will run for reelection to retain her seat.