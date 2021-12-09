7 candidates file for Owasso, Collinsville city council, school board seats

Seven citizens have filed for seats on Owasso and Collinsville city councils and school boards in February’s nonpartisan primary election.
Tulsa County received one declaration of candidacy for Owasso’s Ward 5 council seat, along with two for the No. 2 school board position.
In Collinsville, one candidate filed for mayor and another two for Ward 2 and 3 council seats, and one filed for the No. 2 school board position.
Owasso
City council
Incumbent Doug Bonebrake, who has served on council since May 2007, filed for reelection to retain his Ward 5 seat. He will run unopposed in the upcoming election.
“I feel like I could do it at least one more time,” Bonebrake said in a previous story. “It keeps me plugged in knowing what’s going on and trying to represent my ward; it’s an honor to do that.”
School board
President Rhonda Mills currently occupies the chair for District 2, and her term will be fulfilled in February. She announced that she will run for reelection to retain her seat.
Mills, who has served on the board since 2012, will run against newcomer Joshua Stanton.
Collinsville
City council
Mayor Larry Shafer announced his candidacy to run for reelection. Shafer, who has served on council for nine years, will go unopposed on February’s ballot.
Incumbent Danny Stanley filed to retain his Ward 3 chair, and newcomer Joe Sagi submitted his name to replace Jerry Pykiet representing Ward 4.
School board
Tim Bess, who currently holds the board’s No. 2 seat, filed to retain his position and will run unopposed in the February election.
The primary election is Feb. 8. Voter registration deadline is Jan. 14, while the absentee ballot request deadline is 5 p.m. on Jan. 24. Early walk-in voting is scheduled for Feb. 3-4.
Under state law, if only two candidates file for a seat or no single candidate in the primary receives a majority of the votes cast, that race will be decided on the April 5 general election ballot.