37 Owasso, Collinsville businesses achieve first place in 2022 Best in the Burbs

Nearly 40 Owasso and Collinsville businesses achieved first place in the 2022 Best in the Burbs Contest, sponsored by the Tulsa World and the Oklahoma Weekly Group. Thousands of entries across northeast Oklahoma were submitted for the recognition.

Beauty & Fitness

Best Hair Salon: Garage Salon Co., Collinsville

Best Place for Eyelash Extensions: Urban Lash & Brow, Owasso

Best Yoga Studio: Tranquility Yoga, Owasso

Children

Best Family Entertainment: Wheels and Thrills, Owasso

Best Martial Arts School: Golden Dragon Taekwondo, Owasso

Best Place for Child’s Birthday Party: Wheels and Thrills, Owasso

Best Private School: Rejoice Christian School, Owasso

Clothing & Accessories

Best Jeweler: John E. Koller Jewelry Designs, Owasso

Finance

Best Accounting Firm: Padgett Business Services, Owasso

Best Bank/Credit Union: First Bank of Owasso, Owasso

Best Loan Company: First Bank of Owasso, Owasso

Best Tax Service: Padgett Business Services, Owasso

Best Wealth Management Business: First Bank of Owasso, Owasso

Food & Drink

Best Bar: PJ’s Pub & Grill, Owasso

Best Mexican Restaurant: Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina, Owasso

Best Place to Eat Dinner: SMOKE Woodfire Grill, Owasso

Best Service: Farm Hippie Farmer’s Market, Collinsville

Best Sushi: Akira Sushi Bar, Owasso

Health Care

Best Chiropractic Clinic: Green Country Chiropractic, Owasso

Best Dental Office: Secure Dentures & Implants, Owasso

Best Hearing Services: Worth Audiology, PLLC, Owasso

Best Orthodontics: Owasso Orthodontics, Owasso

Best Pediatric Care: Treasured Pediatric Care, Collinsville

Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community: Baptist Village of Owasso, Owasso

Home & Garden

Best Pest Control Company: Mosquito Hunters of Owasso, Owasso

Best Place to Buy Furniture/Home Décor: Turquoise Couch, Owasso

Best Plumbing Company: Half Moon Plumbing, Owasso

Best Roofing Company: Duralast Roofing Specialists, Owasso

People of the Year

Best Accountant: Chris Walters, Padgett Business Services, Owasso

Best Barber: Jadea Bushyhead, The Valkyrja House, Owassso

Best Chiropractor: Dr. Kyle Cavitt, Green Country Chiropractor, Owasso

Best Dentist: Dr. Melissa Bowler, Collinsville Family Dentistry, Collinsville

Best Dermatologist: Hannah Howard, MD, Owasso

Best Esthetician: Melanie VanBeber, Beauty & Balance, Collinsville

Best Hairstylist: Amanda Patterson, Garage Salon Co., Collinsville

Best Personal Trainer: Melanie Vanbeber, Balance Fitness Studio, Collinsville

Pets

Best Animal Hospital: SAHO, Owasso

Best Pet Groomer: Bring Your Own Dog and Boarding, Owasso

Best Veterinary Clinic: SAHO, Owasso

Quality of Life

Best Tech School: Tulsa Tech, Owasso

Services

Best Computer Repair Store: Shepard Technologies, Owasso

Best Customer Service: First Bank of Owasso, Owasso

Best Florist: Art in Bloom, Owasso

Best Insurance Agency: Keith Tew-Hometown Insurance Agency, Owasso

Best Place to Work: First Bank of Owasso, Owasso

Shopping

Best Bike Shop: 360 Bikes, Owasso

Best CBD Shop: American Shaman, Owasso

Best Specialty Shop: Farm Hippie Farmer’s Market, Collinsville