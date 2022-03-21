3-year-old girl dies in Collinsville mobile home fire early Sunday

A 3-year-old-girl died in a mobile home fire early Sunday, Collinsville Rural Fire Protection Chief Jimmy Wilson said.

“We responded to a mobile home fire with a child trapped in it early Sunday morning," he said. "After searching for the girl, we found her deceased."

The fire occurred in the Horsepen Creek Park at 16014 N. 113th East Ave. about 6:15 a.m. Sunday, and Wilson said officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

Two adults and a teenager who were also at the residence got out safely, but the mother of the child is in a Tulsa hospital with burns on her arms and legs, Wilson said.