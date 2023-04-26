Owasso’s burgeoning Redbud District is continuing to grow thanks to the addition of new stores and shops.

A new bakery, 3 Kids & a Cake, for example, recently opened off of 76th Street, and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

“We’re very excited about this,” Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary said. “Lots of great people here to celebrate this great day. We love a local bakery.”

3 Kids & a Cake, located at 429 E. 2nd Ave., is a woman-owned and operated bakery serving up a variety of sweet treats and coffee.

Specialty items include: cupcakes, cake balls, brownies, gooey bars, pies, scones, croissants, quiches and a wide selection of cookies. Gluten-free options are also available.

“We aren’t niched into one category; we aren’t tied to any flavor profiles or certain menus,” owner Anna Richardson said. “We can get creative in the kitchen and put out whatever we want. Everything is made from scratch here.”

Richardson, a former nurse of about 20 years, officially opened her doors in October, and wanted to turn her hobby of cooking into a career amid a looming job change during the pandemic.

She now is putting her skills in the kitchen to good use, serving a growing customer base in downtown Owasso.

“I love baking; it makes people happy,” Richardson said. “I like to make things that taste wonderful, and I love people getting joy out of that.”

Chance Throop, who works in medical device sales, is a regular customer and frequently orders the bakery’s signature cinnamon rolls.

“They’re my favorite thing here, so I get those quite often,” Throop said. “I’ll come in here and grab them for the whole office, and everyone always says the greatest things about them.”

Bakery hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. More information about 3 Kids & a Cake can be found on the business’s Facebook page.