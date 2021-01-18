‘24 to Life’: Newly published Owasso author releases romantic suspense novel

“At the end of the month, I had written about 60,000 words … and that was kind of my starting point where I was like, ‘I can do this’ because it just flowed,” Ramey said. “Having that goal at the end of the month was just like a fire for me, that was a stimulus for me.”

Published by The Wild Rose Press, “24 to Life” is the first of several books written by Ramey in a new series called Dalton Skies. She has already written four other titles in the series pending publication, and is awaiting contracts on two others.

Ramey said she relishes her time spent crafting different atmospheres and characters, and seeing them spring to life off the page for the first time.

“I enjoy writing because it’s like watching a movie for me,” she said. “I have so much fun creating the stories, and then as I’m writing them, watching them go from the beginning and then morph into this whole story that I’m not expecting.”

When asked what she wants readers to take away from “24 to Life,” Ramey replied, “… There can be a happily ever after for everybody … and that’s what I like about it is that people are happy in the end.”

Ramey’s new book can be found on Amazon, and will be published nationwide and in Europe on Monday, Jan. 25.

