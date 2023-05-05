An excess of enthusiasm filled the halls of Owasso Public Schools this week.

The district hosted its second annual Senior Walk, which gave local seniors an opportunity to visit area elementary and middle schools to hug and high-five their younger peers before they graduate.

Donned in their new graduation caps and gowns, a couple hundred Owasso seniors visited a dozen school sites Wednesday-Friday, May 3-5.

Maddy Ballard, for example, was excited to stop by the Owasso 7th Grade Center where she once attended.

“It’s just really cool to get to come back to probably one of my favorite years,” Ballard said. “That means a lot.”

Other seniors reunited with their former instructors. Nadalyn Norton tracked down her favorite Northeast Elementary teacher, Amber Percival, to share a sentimental embrace amid the lively crowd.

“I haven’t seen her in so long. I remember her class. She used to sit in the chair and read to us, and I loved every second of it,” Norton said. “I miss being here. I have lots of memories here.”

Percival added: Just seeing them (the seniors) flourish and come back and be so tall and so grown up, it’s really an emotional time to get to connect with sweet girls like Nady.”

Northeast Principal Michelle Million was among dozens of school staff across the district who stood by and watched the excitement unfold.

“It’s meaningful; it’s personal,” Million said. “It reaffirms that we are setting the foundation for students who will go on to do bigger and better things. We are proud to share this sentimental moment with the students we once called our own.”

Participating schools included: Ator, Bailey, Barnes, Hodson, Mills, Morrow, Northeast and Stone Canyon elementaries, as well as the 6th and 7th grade centers.

Over the three-day event, the outbound seniors ultimately provided an encounter that Owasso High School Assistant Principal and event organizer Karah Whiddon said represented the spirit of the entire school body.

“It’s important for our seniors to be recognized for all the work they’ve put in for the last 12 years. It’s also important for our (younger) Rams to see … what it means to become an Owasso graduate.”

Owasso’s 2022-23 senior class will receive their diplomas at the district’s 2023 commencement ceremony at the Mabee Center in Tulsa on Tuesday, May 16.