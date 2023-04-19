Owasso is continuing to maintain a strong economy, according to RegionTrack Inc.’s latest assessment of the city.

Mark Snead with the Oklahoma City-based research company outlined Owasso’s forecast at the Owasso Chamber’s 2023 Economic Summit on Tuesday.

“It (Owasso) has a lot of momentum in the retail sector, in housing, in the goods-producing sectors and the service-providing sectors,” Snead said. “There’s just general strength and breadth in the local economy that is providing it a lot of momentum.”

Snead noted a strategic focus on growing jobs, despite the Federal Reserve striving to fight inflation by slowing the job market across all sectors.

Owasso’s total number of employees in 2022, for example, stretched above 22,400 for those who live in the city, and under 16,300 for those who commute to work from outside the city.

Likewise, he highlighted that the city facilitated over 14,500 service-producing jobs in 2022 (compared to under 18,000 held by Owasso residents). It also facilitated more than 1,700 goods-producing jobs (compared to over 4,500 held by Owasso residents).

“The Owasso business sector is hiring workers at a faster pace than Owasso residents have been experiencing over the past seven or eight years,” Snead said, “and that, I think, reflects the fact that Owasso is just aggressively worked on building the actual job base.”

Owasso’s multi-family home market also saw a substantial increase in 2022, Snead said, adding over 650 building permits in one year, compared to an average of under 40 throughout the previous six years.

“This is the largest number of housing units built in Owasso in any single year since data has been kept,” Snead said. “It’s a remarkable number.”

Additionally, the rate of Owasso’s total single-family permit values decreased by half to around $32.6 million, but the value per single-family home increased to under $250,000. In all, Snead’s numbers show that the FHFA housing price index for Owasso’s zip code was above 16% in 2022.

Another notable statistic — about $1.2 million logged in total Owasso bank demand deposits in 2022 — shows that Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring community is performing well in the financial sector.

“For a city this small, the Owasso banking system has almost $30,000 per resident in the city. This is an extremely high average amount of deposits in the city,” Snead said. “It reflects the fact that more people in the region are banking in Owasso that are living here.”

Snead said Owasso’s core fundamental strength is likely to continue adding jobs in the local area, which will lead to the city potentially outperforming the state and the broader Tulsa region into 2024.