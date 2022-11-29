2022 State of the City: ‘Quarter of a billion dollars’ invested in Owasso roads, infrastructure

Owassons are seeing ongoing development and expansion carried out across the community.

“It’s hard to be too disappointed about the things that are going on in Owasso right now,” Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr said during his 2022 State of the City on Tuesday.

Roads and developments

Lehr highlighted millions of dollars in road and infrastructure projects at the annual event, hosted by the Owasso Chamber of Commerce, that have been completed or under construction over the last year.

The overhaul of Funtastic Island, addition of 5K Heart Healthy Trail at Owasso Sports Park, widening of Garnett Road from 96th to 106th streets and improvement of 116th Street and Garnett Road intersection, for example, are just a few completed developments.

Others under construction include an upgraded Ranch Creek Sewer interceptor, a new Owasso Public Works Authority vehicle maintenance facility, a large-scale wastewater treatment plant renovation, the widening of U.S. 169 at 76th Street and more.

Lehr also spotlighted several major business that have opened in 2022, including A New Leaf’s The Village, Airtopia and Ollie’s, along with others under construction, including Warren Clinic and Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital, as referenced in a previous Tulsa World story.

“The article talks about private investment to the tune of about $130 million, and I can tell you the City of Owasso’s investment is over $120 million, so you’re looking at a quarter of a billion dollars currently being invested in your community,” Lehr told attendees on Tuesday.

Taxes and finances

Lehr reported that sales tax collection is remaining strong (4.50% to state, 4.05% to Owasso and 0.367% to Tulsa County) and property tax is down (65% to Owasso K-12 education, 18% to Tulsa Tech and TCC and 17% to Tulsa County).

“Owasso citizens’ tax burden is among the lowest in the state,” he said, “and the fund balance, basically our rainy day savings, is at an all-time high, hovering around 30% — the best financial position we’ve ever been in as a community.”

He recognized the city’s Finance Department for receiving its sixth Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada earlier this year.

Additionally, he mentioned that the city’s ISO rating with the Oklahoma Insurance Department reduced from a high 3 down to a low 2, about 39,000 points away from a 1.

“The highest possible rating of a 1 is an indication that we’re doing all we can to protect our citizens while also accommodating the lowest possible insurance rate available to our property owners,” Lehr said.