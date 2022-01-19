2022 Miss Collinsville: Abigail Chitwood, Reese Hollingsworth crowned queens

The 2022 Miss Collinsville and Miss Collinsville Outstanding Teen pageant was held on Saturday, Jan. 15, at Collinsville High School Event Center.
Abigail Chitwood was crowned Miss Collinsville 2022, and Reese Hollingsworth was crowned Miss Collinsville Outstanding Teen 2022.
“The winners are outstanding young ladies who have both been around pageantry forever, definitely ingrained in them,” said Stacey Stevens, co-executive director for the pageant. “They both said, ‘We’re excited that we not only get a title, but we get a community with it.’”
Chitwood, from Oklahoma City, graduated from Southern Nazarene University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Her social impact initiative, “Mislabeled as Disabled,” is focused on neurodiversity. Chitwood’s talent is ballet en pointe, and her volunteer work is primarily in STEM and helping students with autism.
Hollingsworth, from Edmond, attends Edmond Santa Fe High School. A pop vocalist, her platform, “Brave, Bald, and Beautiful,” helps kids struggling with hair loss. She has performed in various musical theater roles including “The Wizard of Oz,” “Oklahoma!” and “Cats.” Her mission is to bring self-confidence to children undergoing cancer treatments, as well as peer inclusivity to this issue.
Chitwood follows Miss Collinsville 2020-21 Faith Steedman, and Hollingsworth follows Miss Collinsville Outstanding Teen 2020-21 Cayden Sadler.
This year’s pageant featured seven ladies vying for the Miss title and seven for the Teen title.
Those in Miss included: Abigail Chitwood, Alison Nofsinger, Elizabeth Gibson, Macy Eminger, Malorie Thompson, Rachel Marr and Trinity Sargent. For Teen: Aurianna Guinn, Kaitlyn Leitch, Mekala Nthianandan, Mia Cole, Reese Hollingsworth, Reiley Koepsel and Ruby Hughes.
“This group of girls … one, they just brought so much energy, but two, they were so excited to be able to represent Collinsville,” Stevens said. “It really does mean so much to the board and me to be able to put these girls out in the community and schools and send a positive message.”