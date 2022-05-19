2022 Economic Summit: Owasso’s strengths reflected in competitive retail, housing trends

Owasso is poised to see another strong economic year, according to RegionTrack Inc.’s latest assessment of the city.

Mark Snead with the Oklahoma City-based research company outlined Owasso’s forecast at the Owasso Chamber’s 2022 Economic Summit on Thursday.

“Owasso, like most regions of the country, is doing really well,” Snead said. “Owasso’s just been able to stand out in terms of its overall growth.”

Snead credited Owasso’s upward trajectory to positive population revisions and robust business recruitment and attraction, along with the fact that the city’s hiring rates are outperforming the Tulsa region.

He added that Owasso’s competitive retail and housing sectors also contribute to the city’s viability, which is complemented by minimal fiscal concerns and limited direct oil and gas exposure.

“Owasso’s just really well positioned in a lot of respects,” Snead said. “It has a lot of momentum, it’s adding a lot of jobs, population growth is strong in Owasso, the housing market is strong.”

The state economist at last year’s summit shared that Owasso’s economy survived significant headwinds in 2020 as the nation and state struggled against both the coronavirus and the collapse in the oil and gas sector.

Snead said that although he predicts conditions statewide will slow slightly in the next 12 to18 months, Owasso looks to continue on its current rebound trend.

He presented the following key takeaways specific to Owasso’s economic outlook moving into the latter part of the year and into 2022:

1. Owasso is as well positions as any city in the state.

2. Strong core fundamentals will help the city outpace Tulsa metro and the state.

3. The current recovery has significant momentum, and the household sector is healthy.

4. The Federal Reserve remains the primary determinant of the path of growth through 2023.

5. Labor remains the key concern for future economic growth.

6. Oil and gas are a large potential upside risk in Oklahoma.

