2022 Boots & Badges: Owasso police, fire crews rally blood donors to save lives

Several residents participated in Owasso’s 2022 Boots & Badges Blood Drive, held at the Owasso Community Center on Thursday.

The ninth annual event, hosted by the Oklahoma Blood Institute, gives local police and fire departments an opportunity to compete in a friendly competition to see who can rally the most donors.

This year, 71 people gave blood, 36 of whom donated to the Owasso Police Department and 26 donated to the Owasso Fire Department (some didn't submit a vote), giving OPD the final advantage by 10 entries.

“Congratulations Owasso police on the win,” Susan Addison with OBI said in an email to the Owasso Reporter.

This year served as Owasso’s largest blood drive to date, Addison said, with each donation saving three people, totaling 213 lives impacted by the generosity of local citizens.

“Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Boots & Badges program helps engage communities and remind citizens that our first responders risk their lives every day protecting our communities,” she said.

“It’s our duty to make sure blood is available if our first responders ever need it and for the patients they help rescue.”

Each donor received a free “Protect and Give” T-shirt as well as a free entry ticket to Safari Joes, Science Museum of Oklahoma or Frontier City.

More information about Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at ourbloodinstitute.org.