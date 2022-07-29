2022 Boots & Badges: Owasso police, fire crews rally blood donors to save lives

Several residents participated in Owasso’s 2022 Boots & Badges Blood Drive, held at the Owasso Community Center on Thursday.
The ninth annual event, hosted by the Oklahoma Blood Institute, gives local police and fire departments an opportunity to compete in a friendly competition to see who can rally the most donors.
This year, 71 people gave blood, 36 of whom donated to the Owasso Police Department and 26 donated to the Owasso Fire Department (some didn't submit a vote), giving OPD the final advantage by 10 entries.
“Congratulations Owasso police on the win,” Susan Addison with OBI said in an email to the Owasso Reporter.
This year served as Owasso’s largest blood drive to date, Addison said, with each donation saving three people, totaling 213 lives impacted by the generosity of local citizens.
Owasso’s new 5th Avenue Business Park, located south of East 76th Street North off of U.S. 169, will feature three freestanding office buildings that offer up to 65,000 square feet of space for prospective tenants.
Lisa Welter was named principal at Bailey Elementary, and Tyler Martin was named principal at Morrow Elementary. Additionally, Kristina Vrska and Austin Higgs were both appointed assistant principals at Owasso High School.