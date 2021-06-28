2021 Economic Summit: Owasso’s finances, retail sector remain strong on heels of pandemic

Owasso maintained a steady economic state in 2020, according to RegionTrack Inc.’s latest assessment of the city.
Mark Snead with the Oklahoma City-based research company outlined Owasso’s economic relevance and viability on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic at the City of Owasso’s 2021 Economic Summit on Thursday.
“One of the most important things is just city finances and retail sector,” Snead said. “Owasso has a really large retail sector, and early concerns were that those cities would be hit the hardest, but Owasso actually did really well in 2020 and so far in 2021.
“Owasso is not only a good place to live; it’s a good place to shop, it’s a good place to eat, it’s a good place to work, and the combination of all of those gives Owasso just good core fundamentals.”
Owasso’s economy survived significant headwinds in 2020 as the nation and state struggled against both the coronavirus and the collapse in the oil and gas sector. Going forward, Snead expects the city to continue that trend, even after federal dollars begin to subside.
“Owasso, given its structure and given the attractiveness of living (here), it’s really positioned to transition to a world without federal stimulus and a return to more normal economic conditions,” Snead said. “City finances are in great shape, the retail sector has rebounded fully … so it’s looking quite good from that perspective.”
Snead presented the following key takeaways specific to Owasso’s economic outlook moving into the latter part of the year and into 2022.
Unemployment rates across the state have reportedly fallen back to near normal levels.
Owasso’s 3.5% unemployment rate is below the 4.3% rate reported for both the state and Tulsa metro area, and well below the peak 12.4% rate reported for the city in April 2020. However, the current size of the city’s labor force is about 500 workers (2.5% decline) less than its pre-pandemic level and about 1,000 workers below the level expected in our forecast from one year ago.
A key positive element of the state recovery remains the surprising strength in tax collections throughout the pandemic.
Owasso’s sales subject to both sales and use tax posted a combined 8.1% gain in calendar year 2020. Year-to-date through May 2021, the city’s combined sales and use tax base posted a 14.1% gain. RegionTrack’s forecast is for a 9.6% gain in the combined sales and use tax base for all of 2021.
While Owasso did not avoid job losses in the pandemic, the city’s basic economic fundamentals remain quite strong relative to the broader Tulsa region.
RegionTrack’s model-based estimates suggest a decline in 2020 employment of 3.4% for jobs located in Owasso and a decline of 4.2% for Owasso residents regardless of where they work. This outpaces the 5.4% decline posted in the Tulsa metro area for all of 2020. Nearly all local job losses in 2020 during the pandemic were on the services side. In 2020, an estimated 19 new business establishments were created, pushing the total to 991. Establishments operating within Owasso had a total annual payroll of $414 million in 2020, down 4.0% from 2019. The average annual wage per worker also softened slightly in 2020 to $30,717, a decline of 0.2%. We anticipate a rebound in total payroll along with employment in 2021.
Much like retail spending, housing market activity across the country accelerated sharply in response to the pandemic.
Builders in Owasso shifted into high gear as well, with housing development in Owasso poised to post its best year since 2015. Permits for single-family housing development in Owasso totaled 73 units in the first four months of 2021. The city permitted a 58-unit multi-family development in December of 2020 and another 22-unit development in March of 2021.
Bank demand deposit growth soared at Owasso banks in 2020, just as it did in many regions of the country.
Demand deposits held by Owasso bank branches increased 25.2% in 2020, a sharp acceleration from the 3.1% gain posted in 2019. Local bank branches in Owasso now hold more than $1 billion in household and business demand deposits, the first time the city’s banking sector has exceeded the billion-dollar level.