2021 Economic Summit: Owasso’s finances, retail sector remain strong on heels of pandemic

Snead presented the following key takeaways specific to Owasso’s economic outlook moving into the latter part of the year and into 2022.

Unemployment rates across the state have reportedly fallen back to near normal levels.

Owasso’s 3.5% unemployment rate is below the 4.3% rate reported for both the state and Tulsa metro area, and well below the peak 12.4% rate reported for the city in April 2020. However, the current size of the city’s labor force is about 500 workers (2.5% decline) less than its pre-pandemic level and about 1,000 workers below the level expected in our forecast from one year ago.

A key positive element of the state recovery remains the surprising strength in tax collections throughout the pandemic.

Owasso’s sales subject to both sales and use tax posted a combined 8.1% gain in calendar year 2020. Year-to-date through May 2021, the city’s combined sales and use tax base posted a 14.1% gain. RegionTrack’s forecast is for a 9.6% gain in the combined sales and use tax base for all of 2021.

While Owasso did not avoid job losses in the pandemic, the city’s basic economic fundamentals remain quite strong relative to the broader Tulsa region.