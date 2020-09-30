2020-21 homecoming: OHS hosts first-ever virtual prep rally, reveals court candidates

As in previous years, the school also presented its new homecoming court, comprising 18 individuals to represent the school body for the 2020-21 year, including queen candidate Sonnie Simons and her escort Hagen Hood.

Both candidates said they were glad to be able to participate in the event during such a challenging time.

“It means a lot to me,” Simons said. “I think it really just strengthens my school spirit. I’m just so grateful for all the administration and really pushing to make this a memorable moment for us.”

Hood added, “I think it’s a credit to our school system for still being able to get it going. I think they are doing everything they can to respect the mandates that are required, but also to still have school spirit.”

Owasso’s 2020 homecoming — “‘Mask’-erade” — will play host to a movie night next Thursday and a football game against Edmond North on Friday, along with themed days throughout the week.

This week’s prep rally will be broadcast to students next Friday. The video will also be available on Owasso Public Schools’ website the same day for the public to access.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.