2020-21 homecoming: OHS hosts first-ever virtual prep rally, reveals court candidates

Ram pride was on full display at Owasso High School Wednesday morning.
The school held its first-ever virtual prep rally in the gymnasium of the east campus to kick off the lively activities of homecoming week, held Oct. 5-9 (see photo gallery).
The five-day event, traditionally held the beginning of fall, brings fun activities to the student body to stir up school spirit and rally the community. This year, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way that many celebrate the occasion.
Despite ongoing coronavirus complications, Wednesday’s recorded assembly gave students and staff an opportunity to kick off homecoming week in unison — albeit from a distance.
“Really a lot of it just came from still trying to keep school spirit up, keep everything going as much as possible within the means of keeping everybody the safest … getting our Ram pride out with the best of our ability,” Assistant Principal Mitch McGrew said.
McGrew’s efforts in rallying groups — from pom and cheer, to choir and band, to academics and athletics — paid off as students showcased their top talents for the cameras.
As in previous years, the school also presented its new homecoming court, comprising 18 individuals to represent the school body for the 2020-21 year, including queen candidate Sonnie Simons and her escort Hagen Hood.
Both candidates said they were glad to be able to participate in the event during such a challenging time.
“It means a lot to me,” Simons said. “I think it really just strengthens my school spirit. I’m just so grateful for all the administration and really pushing to make this a memorable moment for us.”
Hood added, “I think it’s a credit to our school system for still being able to get it going. I think they are doing everything they can to respect the mandates that are required, but also to still have school spirit.”
Owasso’s 2020 homecoming — “‘Mask’-erade” — will play host to a movie night next Thursday and a football game against Edmond North on Friday, along with themed days throughout the week.
This week’s prep rally will be broadcast to students next Friday. The video will also be available on Owasso Public Schools’ website the same day for the public to access.
