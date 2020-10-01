$16M widening project for SH-20 east of US-75 near Collinsville to start Monday, Oct. 5

A nearly $16 million project to widen and improve nearly four miles of SH-20 east of the US-75 junction towards Collinsville is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 5.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for delays in this corridor.

The highway will be widened from the current two-lane configuration to five lanes, which includes a center turn lane. Traffic signals will be installed east of the US-75 junction, and access points will be improved at local road junctions.

The highway will remain open to traffic during construction with reduced speeds and also shifted lanes at times. Some local road junctions may have short-term closures and detours during different phases of work.

Drivers should allow extra travel time in the area, especially during peak commuter or school travel times, and also be alert to crews and equipment working adjacent to the highway.

The overall project is expected to complete in fall 2021, weather permitting.

Drivers can sign up for Traffic Advisories at odot.org by clicking on the “Sign Up For News & Alerts” link on the main page and selecting the “Tulsa Metro” option.