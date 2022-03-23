101-year-old Owasson Sally McNabb inducted into Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame

Sally McNabb is one of Owasso’s oldest living people who recently received an honorary title.

McNabb, 101, was inducted into the Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame this week for reaching — and exceeding — a generational milestone.

Centenarians of Oklahoma, founded in 1992, is a volunteer nonprofit whose sole purpose is to honor Oklahoma citizens who are 100 years of age or older.

Peggy Barnett, board member of the longstanding organization, offered her congratulations to McNabb in an email to the Owasso Reporter.

“Centenarians of Oklahoma is celebrating our 30th anniversary this year, and we are happy that Sally could be honored in this special year and receive her ‘Golden Okie’ pin,” Barnett said.

McNabb joins more than 2,700 Oklahoma citizens over the age of 100 who the statewide organization has inducted over the last 30 years.

“Sally attributes her longevity to a positive attitude, a good sense of humor and not worrying,” Barnett said. “She shares these words of wisdom: ‘Act and think younger, and dress every day as if company is coming to visit.’”

