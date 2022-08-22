100-year-old Owasson Annabelle ‘Bee’ Hunter inducted into Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame

The Centenarians of Oklahoma recently honored longtime Owasso resident Annabelle “Bee” Hunter.

The statewide organization, founded in 1992, is a volunteer nonprofit whose purpose is to recognize Oklahoma citizens who are 100 years of age or older.

Members of the nonprofit celebrated Hunter on her 100th birthday this month, and inducted her into its prestigious Hall of Fame.

Hunter belonged to various quilting clubs and the Tulsa Garden Club, where she won several ribbons for her gardening endeavors. Additionally, she volunteered at the Tulsa County Election Board.

She is also a member of First Church in Owasso. Her favorite holiday is Thanksgiving, when she and five of her remaining siblings gather to celebrate.

Hunter joins nearly 3,000 Oklahoma citizens over the age of 100 who the Centenarians of Oklahoma has inducted over the last 30 years.

More information about the Centenarians of Oklahoma can be found at centenariansok.com.