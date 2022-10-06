10 members of drug trafficking organization indicted; Collinsville woman still at large

A federal indictment has been unsealed charging 10 defendants with drug conspiracy.

Eight local suspects — including couriers responsible for delivering or picking up illicit drugs and proceeds, distributors and a money launderer — were arrested early Wednesday in Tulsa as part of a law enforcement operation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Two others — Madeline Pearl Lavalley, 28, of Collinsville, and Keni Garcia-Soberanis, 29, of Acapulco, Mexico — remain at large.

The two are alleged to be longtime leaders and sources of supply of a drug trafficking organization operating out of Mexico that distributes methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl in the Tulsa area. Garcia-Soberanis is a citizen of Mexico and Lavalley is alleged to have fled to Mexico after being indicted in a 2017 drug trafficking case in the Northern District of Oklahoma.

While executing the arrests and search warrants, federal agents and Tulsa police officers seized approximately: 5,000 fentanyl pills, 810 grams of black tar heroin, 550 grams of suspected cocaine, 280 grams of methamphetamine and eight firearms.

Defendants include: Rafael Torres-Palacios, 42, of Tulsa; Pablo Garcia, birthdate unknown, of Tulsa; Kalin Marie Campbell, 35, of Tulsa; Anita Lynn Oslin, 56, of Tulsa; Brandon James Roberson, 39, of Pocola; Ashlee Lynn Trousdale, 33, of Tulsa; Melissa Hope Sawyer, 46, of Tulsa; and Jimmy Dewayne Jenkins, 33, of Tulsa.

Operation Dirt Stain is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben Tonkin is prosecuting the case.