Hall of Fame basketball coach Dub Raper dead at 83 from coronavirus

Dub Raper was remembered Sunday as a good friend and a high school basketball coach who always wanted to bring out the best in his players.

A member of the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Raper died around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 83.

Over nearly 40 seasons as a head coach, Raper guided OKC Millwood’s famed program to its first appearance in the state tournament in 1975, went 104-74 in seven seasons at Owasso (1977-83) and coached a Carl Albert team led by Jeff Webster to a state runner-up finish in 1989.

He was known to be tough on his players, but he had a heart of gold.

“He was a real ball coach. He loved basketball," said close friend and former Stillwater coach Jerry Havens, who now works with the Oklahoma Coaches Association. "I guess everybody who gets into this business loves basketball, but some love it more than others."

Raper’s middle son, Scott, played for him at Owasso and went on to coach OKC Centennial High School to Class 3A state titles in 2011 and 2012.