Hall of Fame basketball coach Dub Raper dead at 83 from coronavirus

Dub Raper was remembered Sunday as a good friend and a high school basketball coach who always wanted to bring out the best in his players.
A member of the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Raper died around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 83.
Over nearly 40 seasons as a head coach, Raper guided OKC Millwood’s famed program to its first appearance in the state tournament in 1975, went 104-74 in seven seasons at Owasso (1977-83) and coached a Carl Albert team led by Jeff Webster to a state runner-up finish in 1989.
He was known to be tough on his players, but he had a heart of gold.
“He was a real ball coach. He loved basketball," said close friend and former Stillwater coach Jerry Havens, who now works with the Oklahoma Coaches Association. "I guess everybody who gets into this business loves basketball, but some love it more than others."
Raper’s middle son, Scott, played for him at Owasso and went on to coach OKC Centennial High School to Class 3A state titles in 2011 and 2012.
“As mad as he ever got with you, you had to understand that he knew exactly what you could do and he wasn’t going to accept anything less than your best. And sometimes (a coach) had to push some buttons," Scott Raper said. "He taught us that if you’re gonna do something, do it your best and get the job done right."
Webster, a 6-foot-7 forward, was state Gatorade player of the year in 1989 and went on to play at the University of Oklahoma and was chosen 40th overall in the NBA draft. He now runs a youth basketball program in Dallas and has a son and daughter playing college basketball.
"(Raper) actually made me who I was. I never thought I was any good." Webster said. "He molded me from the eighth grade until … honestly, even today. I still use a lot of the fundamentals he taught me."
William Wayne Raper graduated from Milburn High School, Johnston County, in 1955. He then attended Murray State College in nearby Tishomingo and received his education degree from what was then known as Central State University.
An accurate count on wins and losses wasn't immediately available, but youngest son Roger Raper, Purcell boys basketball coach, speculated Raper had more than 400 wins before moving in 1991 to Greenville, Texas, where he served as head coach for seven seasons.
Raper was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2001 and was part of the inaugural induction class for the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2002.
Raper had been hospitalized since before Christmas and had been on a ventilator for four or five days before his family decided Sunday to remove him from it.
“Dad always said not to let him be kept alive by a machine,” Scott Raper said.
The family expressed gratitude to the medical staff and nurses at St. Anthony Hospital and to the many friends and former players who have reached out to express their condolences.
Scott Raper said the family will honor his father's wish to be cremated and plans to schedule a later memorial service.
Raper is survived by his wife, Jackie; sons Greg. Scott and Roger; daughter Misty Denton; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.