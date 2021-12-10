District 6AI-2 honors Owasso's Jake Clifton as co-defensive player of the year

Owasso linebacker Jake Clifton was honored Friday as the District 6A1-2 co-defensive player of the year along with Norman North's Duncan Parham.
Clifton led the Rams' defense with 72 tackles and had four sacks.
Owasso's Chris McClellan was selected as the defensive lineman of the year. McClellan had 46 tackles with a team-high five sacks.
Union's versatile Rovaughn Banks was announced as the 6AI-2 most valuable player and Union's Kirk Fridrich was selected as the coach of the year.
6AI-2 ALL-DISTRICT
MVP: Rovaughn Banks, Union
Coach of the year: Kirk Fridrich, Union
Offense
Players of the year: Gavin Frakes, Norman North, and Marcellous Hawkins, Putnam City.
Linemen of the year: Tyler Whiteley, Mustang; Walker Peck, Norman North.
Linemen: Nate Marshall, Union; Tyren Collins, Nolan Ackenhausen and Jake Smiddy, Owasso; Reece Trammell, Mustang; Gabe Caudillo, Edmond North; Riley Samford, Putnam City.
Tight ends: Andre Dollar, Mustang; Da'Monn Sanders, Union; Jonathan Hutton, Edmond North; Jaxon Woods, Owasso.
Running backs: Junior Smith, Union; Derrick Overstreet, Owasso; Jarrett Whitefield, Edmond North.
Wide receivers: Kelan Carney and Ronnie Thomas, Owasso; Jakyri Jenkins, Union; Cameron Shine, Putnam City; Lonato Henderson, Moore; Hayden Hack, Norman North; Cole Greene, Edmond North; Cameron Broadus, Mustang.
Defense
Players of the year: Jake Clifton, Owasso, and Duncan Parham, Norman North.
Linemen of the year: Chris McClellan, Owasso, and Matthias Roberson, Union.
Linemen: Phillip Benjamin and Tyler Lorenzon, Moore; Jackson Jennings, Union; Michael Jamerson, Owasso; Josh Koranda, Norman North; D'Eric Holmes, Putnam City; Christian Rowland, Mustang.
Linebackers: Gabe Ford, Union; Will Bradley and Jalonie Moses, Norman North; Lebron Jones, Edmond North; Kiefer Siler and Cale White, Mustang.
Defensive backs: Jayden Rowe, Makhai Belt and Jamori Ray, Union; Eli Moulton, Norman North; Cody Chase and Brandon Ramsey, Owasso; Jonathan Hunt, Edmond North.
Special teams
Players of the year: TJ Cowan, Union, and Chance Johnson, Mustang.
Ironman: Marcus Dawkins, Moore.