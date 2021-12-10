District 6AI-2 honors Owasso's Jake Clifton as co-defensive player of the year

Owasso linebacker Jake Clifton was honored Friday as the District 6A1-2 co-defensive player of the year along with Norman North's Duncan Parham.

Clifton led the Rams' defense with 72 tackles and had four sacks.

Owasso's Chris McClellan was selected as the defensive lineman of the year. McClellan had 46 tackles with a team-high five sacks.

Union's versatile Rovaughn Banks was announced as the 6AI-2 most valuable player and Union's Kirk Fridrich was selected as the coach of the year.

6AI-2 ALL-DISTRICT

MVP: Rovaughn Banks, Union

Coach of the year: Kirk Fridrich, Union

Offense

Players of the year: Gavin Frakes, Norman North, and Marcellous Hawkins, Putnam City.

Linemen of the year: Tyler Whiteley, Mustang; Walker Peck, Norman North.

Linemen: Nate Marshall, Union; Tyren Collins, Nolan Ackenhausen and Jake Smiddy, Owasso; Reece Trammell, Mustang; Gabe Caudillo, Edmond North; Riley Samford, Putnam City.