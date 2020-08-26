 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagoner's varsity cheer squad 2020

Wagoner's varsity cheer squad 2020

Only $5 for 5 months
2020-08-26 wcat-wag varsity cheer

While Wagoner Bulldog athletes compete for domination on the turf this fall, 17 young women will be responsible for drumming up school spirit on the sidelines. Young women comprising the 2020 varsity cheer team are, from left, bottom row: Gracie Rowe, Whitney Smith, Caitlyn Henson, Trinity Kelly and Kammi Chandler. Middle row: Reagan Peet, Raena Schaefer, Whitnie Owens, Brekka Watkins, Natalie Grant and Nicole Ross. Back row: Torri Tottress, Harleigh Lamberson, Abby Humphries and Jenna McKinney. Not pictured are Mini Edwards and Abby Warner. Team coach is Jeannette Lockwood. 

CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

While Wagoner Bulldog athletes compete for domination on the turf this fall, 17 young women will be responsible for drumming up school spirit on the sidelines. Young women comprising the 2020 varsity cheer team are, from left, bottom row: Gracie Rowe, Whitney Smith, Caitlyn Henson, Trinity Kelly and Kammi Chandler. Middle row: Reagan Peet, Raena Schaefer, Whitnie Owens, Brekka Watkins, Natalie Grant and Nicole Ross Back row: Torri Tottress, Harleigh Lamberson, Abby Humphries and Jenna McKinney. Not pictured are Mini Edwards and Abby Warner.

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular