Wagoner's offense begins with QB Jones

The Wagoner offense starts when Sawyer Jones gets the snap from center. That’s the way is for any quarterback.

As Jones enters his senior year as the Bulldog signal caller, he has a couple of goals still to attain.

“My expectations are to be in the State championship game,” he said. “I think we have the team that can get there. We didn’t get there last year.”

Jones threw for 1,717 yards last year and ran enough on his own to keep defenses honest.

Coach Dale Condict expects him to run even more this season.

Jones will add one thing to his running and throwing … more muscle.

“I weighed 180 last year and have added 20 pounds of muscle,” Jones said. “I bench 275 now and squat 350. Last year, I was not in the 300s.”

From Jones’ sophomore season to now, he’s added 35 pounds, and an inch in height to go with two years of experience.

“I can run more and throw the ball a lot farther,” he added.

During a recent passing drill, Jones’ passes were stronger and on target. Defenses will be hard pressed to pressure him, too.