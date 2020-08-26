 Skip to main content
Wagoner's 8th Grade football team 2020

2020-08-26 wcat-eighth grade wagoner

Wagoner’s 8th grade football: Matson Swanson (3), Kale Charboneau (6), Adam Luna (34), Kelton Sheppard (51), Trevor Fowler (52), Reese Moore (61), Lane Bebee (65), Lance Bebee (66), Ryland McCaslin (72), Kaydin Brewer (44), Beau McFarland (7), Bryce Steele (33), Micah Ashe (57), Jackson Tyre (74), Kade Johnson (30), Eedrick Johnson (18), Gavin Miller (48), Anthony Coleman (21), Matson Swanson (3), Tres Thornton (11), Cody Wheeler (82), Coleman Burroughs, Jaden Billue (20), James Perez (31), Jeffery Faulk (25), Kavon Gray (62), Jaydon Norton (75), Trenton Edwards (16), Haylen Fish (24), Brice Goforth (27), Jesse Cody (55), Brandon Rivas (67), Noah Cantrell (36), Jason Cantrell (85), Daylen Jackson (38). JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

