Wagoner's 2020 Opponents

1 Coweta Tigers
Sept. 4 at Wagoner
Head coach: Tim Harper (2nd year, 6-6)
2019 record: 6-6
Head-to-head: 63rd meeting—Wagoner leads series 36-25-1
District titles: 1955-57, ’59, ’61, ’71, ’83-86, ’94-96, ’98, 2008, ’15, ‘17
State titles: None
Top players: Gage Hamm QB (6-3, 195, Jr.), Wesley Spohn RB (5-7, 150, Sr.), Gunnar McCollough TE (6-3, 226, Sr.), Mason Ford WR (5-9, 170, So.), Na’Kylan Starks WR (5-9, 170, So.)
Notes: For the second straight year, the Tigers surprised some by making it to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs last season. Last year’s game was bizarre as Wagoner scored the first 36 points and Coweta tallied the last 27.
2 Tahlequah Tigers
Sept. 11 at Wagoner
Head coach: Brad Gilbert (10th year, 51-47)
2019 record: 9-2
Head-to-head: 51st meeting—Wagoner leads series 26-20-4
District titles: 1946, ’51, ’75, ’83, ’88-91, 2019
State titles: None
Top players: Malik McMurtrey RB (5-10, 175, Jr.), Kobey Baker RB-SS (5-8, 181, Sr.), Hunter Smith QB (6-0, 160, Sr.), Tyler Joice QB (5-10, 185, Jr.), Qua’Shon Leathers S (5-10, 168, Sr.).
Notes: Tahlequah has won the last 12 meetings against Wagoner. The last win came in 1991. The two teams have tied four times over the years.
3 Sperry Pirates
Sept. 18 at Sperry
Head coach: Robert Park (21st year, 132-94)
2019 record: 12-1
Head-to-head: 1st meeting
District titles: 1934, ’39, ’41, ’51, ’67-70. ’74, ’85, ’92, 2019
State titles: 1934, 2018
Top players: JCarson Hendrix QB (6-2, 175, Jr.), Kyron Woodall L (5-11, 230, Sr.), Conner Cosgrave L (6-3, 300, Sr.), Eli Benham RB (5-9, 150, Sr.), Marquay McGowan WR (5-9, 160, Sr.).
Notes: Sperry was the Class 2A State champion in 2018 and followed that season with a 12-1 record and a trip to the State quarterfinals. In 2019, Sperry averaged 50.9 points through the first 12 games.
4 Cleveland Tigers
Sept. 25 at Cleveland
Head coach: Cy Stallard (1st year)
2019 record: 6-5
Head-to-head: 10th meeting—Wagoner leads series 7-2
District titles: 1946, ’48, ’50, ’52-53, ’66, ’82-83.
State titles: None
Top players: Shain Hamilton QB (6-0, 170, Jr.); Asher Brewer RB (6-1, 195, Sr.); Kainan Wade OL (6-0, 285, Sr.).
Notes: Coach Stallard set a bunch of new offense records as an assistant coach at Choctaw High School before taking the Cleveland job. RB Asher Brewer rushed for 1,118 yards and eight TDs last season.
5 Bristow Purple Pirates
Oct. 2 at Wagoner
Head coach: Brett Jones (7th year at Bristow, 42-24; overall 18th year, 102-79)
2019 record: 9-2
Head-to-head: 3rd meeting—Series tied 1-1
District titles: 1946, ’57-58, ’73-76, ’78, ’80-85, ’87-91, ’99, 2019
State titles: 1975-76, ’85.
Top players: Stephon Tolon QB (6-1, 190, Sr.), Kaylon Tolon OL (5-11, 235, Sr.), Fabian Bradford TE (6-0, 235, Sr.).
Notes: Bristow lost a lot of talented players to graduation. The Purple Pirates have won nine games each of the last four years and made the playoffs the last five seasons.
6 Catoosa Indians
Oct. 9 at Catoosa
Head coach: Jason Medrano (2nd year, 3-7)
2019 record: 3-7
Head-to-head: 38th meeting—Wagoner lead series 25-12
District titles: 1974, ’79-80, 2011
State titles: None
Top players: Jonathan Molina WR (6-2, 175, Sr.), Cody Busch QB (5-11, 160, Sr.); Camron Hall C (6-4, 245, Sr.), Jaylon Otero WR (5-9, 175, Sr.).
Notes: Catoosa’s three wins in 2019 were lowest total since a 2-8 season in 2008. Since 1980, Catoosa has won only one District title.
7 Miami Wardogs
Oct 15 at Miami
Head coach: Zach Gardner (3rd year at Miami, 4-16; overall 14th year 102-49)
2019 record: 1-9
Head-to-head: 30th meeting—Wagoner leads series 19-10
District titles: 1949, ’58, ’62, ’64, ’71, ’73, ’76, ’80, ’84-85
State titles: None
Top players: Clay McCormick C (6-0, 230, Sr.), Josh Thronebury (5-10, 190, Sr.), Keagan Kamumo OL (6-1, 230, Jr.), Trenton Spunaugle OL (6-2, 285, Sr.).
Notes: Coach Gardner has won a State championship and four District crowns at Afton before taking the Miami job. The Wardogs have had one winning season since 2005 and have not won a District title since 1985.
8 Oologah Mustangs
Oct. 23 at Wagoner
Head coach: Darrin Wegner (1st year at Oologah; overall 6th year, 21-32)
2019 record: 5-5
Head-to-head: 22nd meeting—Wagoner leads series 17-4 (one win came by forfeit)
District titles: 1970, ’73, ’75-77, ’89-90, ’93, ’97, 2001-04
State titles: 1997-98
Top players: Gabe Grazier C (6-3, 265, Jr.); Blake Salt QB (5-9, 170, Sr.)
Notes: New Mustang coach Wegner coached from 2011-15 at Jay. Oologah will have its fourth different coach in as many years.
9 Grove Ridgerunners
Oct. 30 at Wagoner
Head coach: Ron Culwell (5th year at Grove, 16-25; overall 18th year, 82-104)
2019 record: 5-6
Head-to-head: 45th meeting—Wagoner leads series 30-14
District titles: 1958-59, ’63, ’69, ’71, ’73, ’82, ’91, 2008
State titles: None
Top players: Carson Trimble QB (6-0, 165, So.), Kadian Forbis RB (5-10, 170, Sr.); Emmanuel Crawford RB (6-0, 165, So.), Josh Wright OL/DL (6-1, 240, Sr.)
Notes: The Ridgerunners made the playoffs in 2019 for the first time since 2010.
10 Skiatook Bulldogs
Nov. 6 at Skiatook
Head coach: Vance Miller (13th year at Skiatook, 71-61; overall 17th year, 103-78)
2019 record: 6-4
Head-to-head: 9th meeting—Skiatook leads series 6-2
District titles: 1935, ’40, ’49-50, ’52, ’69, ’73-74, 2014-15, ’17
State title: 1974
Top players: Mason Willingham QB (So.), Cash Cooper WR (Sr.), Reece Womack RB (Sr.), Alex Goekler OL (Sr.), Max Petrunek OL (Jr.).
Notes: From 2002 to 2014, Skiatook had only one winning season. Skiatook rejoins Class 4A for the first time since 2005 after competing in 5A.