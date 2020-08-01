Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending July 30, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Nikia Latrail Wells, was arrested July 22 on complaints of shoplifting-petit larceny.
Rhonda Kay Carey, was arrested July 24 on complaints of possession of drug paraphernalia, permits any unauthorized person to drive a motor vehicle upon any highway, failure of driver or front seat passenger to wear safety belts and possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (first offense).
INCIDENTS
July 24
Officers responded to a call of threats/intimidation in the 100 block of S. Bettes.
July 26
Officers responded to a call of robbery in the 400 block of SW 15th St.
July 27
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft-from building in the 400 block of E. Church.
July 28
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft-shoplifting in the 400 block of S. Dewey.
July 30
Officers responded to a call of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 1600 block of SW 15th St.
Officers responded to a call of simple assault and larceny/theft in the 100 block of S. Taylor.