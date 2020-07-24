Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending July 21, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Terri Elizabeth Scroggins, was arrested July 17 on complaints of public intoxication (drunk), possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Stephen Michael Martin, was arrested July 18 on complaints of burglary/larceny/theft from motor vehicle and knowingly receives any property that was stolen, embezzled, obtained by false pretense or robbery, or conceals, withholds such property.
Dalton Lee Elyhue White, was arrested July 21 on complaints of eludes or attempts to elude the peace officer (first offense), reckless driving (first offense), driving under suspension, removing a license plate from a vehicle or affixing an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle and failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law.
Kelvin Warren Canady, was arrested July 21 on complaints of failure of driver or front seat passenger to wear safety belts, driving under suspension, failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (second or subsequent) and knowingly or intentionally possesses a controlled dangerous substance.
INCIDENTS
May 16
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering in the 500 block of NW 1st St.
July 15
Officers responded to a call of burglary/breaking and entering in the 1200 block of S. Dewey.
July 17
Officers issued a citation for possession of paraphernalia in the 200 block of W. Cherokee.
July 20
Officers responded to a call of larceny/theft in the 600 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers issued citations for driving in a manner not reasonable or proper and driving under suspension in the vicinity of Berkley Ave. and Timber Ln.
Officers responded to a call of vandalism/destruction/damage of property in the 800 block of N. State.