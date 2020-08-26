 Skip to main content
Wagoner football seniors 2020

Wagoner football seniors 2020

2020-08-26

Wagoner seniors: Brian Trimble (2), Julian Smith (3), Nunu Clayton (4), Braden Drake (8), Caden Pawpa (10), Kaden Charboneau (11), Chase Nanni (12), Ti Lockwood (12), Claude Sheppard (12), Sawyer Jones (16), Isaac Smith (19), Braven Bowman (20), Trey Gause (21), Jordan Rollins (24), Mikey Rice (34), Adin Washburn (42), Carter Wisdom (51), Logan Cole (64), Jesse Fair (66), Darius McNack (70), Talon Pugh (77), Carson Wiley (79), Anthony Ripp (81). Not pictured are Collin Condict (56), Chochee Watson (5)

JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Wagoner seniors: Brian Trimble (2), Julian Smith (3), Nunu Clayton (4), Chochee Watson (5), Braden Drake (8), Caden Pawpa (10), Kaden Charboneau (11), Chase Nanni (12), Ti Lockwood (12), Claude Sheppard (12), Sawyer Jones (16), Isaac Smith (19), Braven Bowman (20), Trey Gause (21), Jordan Rollins (24), Mikey Rice (34), Adin Washburn (42), Carter Wisdom (51), Logan Cole (64), Jesse Fair (66), Darius McNack (70), Talon Pugh (77), Carson Wiley (79), Anthony Ripp (81). Not pictured Collin Condict (56).

