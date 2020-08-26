Wagoner seniors: Brian Trimble (2), Julian Smith (3), Nunu Clayton (4), Chochee Watson (5), Braden Drake (8), Caden Pawpa (10), Kaden Charboneau (11), Chase Nanni (12), Ti Lockwood (12), Claude Sheppard (12), Sawyer Jones (16), Isaac Smith (19), Braven Bowman (20), Trey Gause (21), Jordan Rollins (24), Mikey Rice (34), Adin Washburn (42), Carter Wisdom (51), Logan Cole (64), Jesse Fair (66), Darius McNack (70), Talon Pugh (77), Carson Wiley (79), Anthony Ripp (81). Not pictured Collin Condict (56).
Wagoner football seniors 2020
