Lt. Elizabeth Crockett (with basketball) bought two Porter girls, Zoe and Paislee Parrish, a new basketball and air pump after seeing them playing with an old beat up one recently. The two Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies know the pair and usually wave at the girls, but this time decided to help them out. Their dad, Wesley Parrish, posted this on Facebook and got over 400 shares and 1,000 comments for the action by these law enforcement officials.
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 DEGREES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS. * WHEN...FROM NOON UNTIL 8 PM TODAY. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911. &&
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Oklahoma governor: 'We don't need another stimulus package.' Will we get one anyway?
-
Union school board member faces public backlash after email rant to parent
-
State gives COVID-19 contracts to Gov. Stitt's former campaign manager and adviser
-
Gov. Stitt explains how he contracted COVID-19 through Tulsa ties
-
Here’s why Jenks and Owasso school districts changed their minds on distance learning
Latest Local Offers
Vet. & Sr. Discounts Removal, Trim, Landscape. Licensed/Insured/Bonded. Free Estimates 918-810-3499
Temporary Orders Name Changes One Signature Two signature Missing spouse Guaranteed Excludes Court Fees. CALL NOW! 918-664-4482
Brush Hogging & Tractor Work, No property too large or small! Insured. Call, 918-260-0355.