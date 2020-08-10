2020-08-12 wcat-kind gesture

Lt. Elizabeth Crockett (with basketball) bought two Porter girls, Zoe and Paislee Parrish, a new basketball and air pump after seeing them playing with an old beat up one recently. The two Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies know the pair and usually wave at the girls, but this time decided to help them out. Their dad, Wesley Parrish, posted this on Facebook and got over 400 shares and 1,000 comments for the action by these law enforcement officials. COURTESY PHOTO

Lt. Elizabeth Crockett (with basketball) bought two Porter girls, Zoe and Paislee Parrish, a new basketball and air pump after seeing them playing with an old beat up one recently. The two Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies know the pair and usually wave at the girls, but this time decided to help them out. Their dad, Wesley Parrish, posted this on Facebook and got over 400 shares and 1,000 comments for the action by these law enforcement officials.