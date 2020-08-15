An estimated 100 youngsters showcased their skills with a bow in target shooting competition at the 16th Annual Youth World Bowfishing Champio…

2020 Youth World Bowfishing Championships Results

Girls ages 0-3: Nova Applegate, 1st; Angelica Dalton, 2nd; Tinsley Martin, 3rd; Elizabeth Benjamin, 4th and Jessilynn Willis, 5th.

Boys ages 0-3: Braxxton Benjamin, 1st; Kopeland Akers, 2nd; Tristen Reynolds, 3rd; Diesel Brown and Rostin Martin, 4th and Gage Rhodes, 5th.

Girls ages 4-6: Mackenzie Statton, 2-lb., 12-oz. Buffalo, 1st; Tavery Glass, 2nd; Jolene Grayson, 3rd; Laura Dalton, 4th and Paislee Woodward, 5th.

Boys ages 4-6: Jax McCuistion, 3-lb, 4-oz. carp and 3-pound, 4-oz. buffalo, 1st; Grayson Tye, 2-lb., 6-oz. buffalo, 2nd; Drake Williams, 15-oz. gar, 3rd; Jayce Burner and Paxton Hummer, 4th and Jeremiah Sloan, 5th.

Girls ages 7-9: Tinlee Tye, 7-lb., 7-oz. carp and 5-lb., 8-oz buffalo, 1st; Dessa Bo Shearer, ,3-lb., 15-oz. carp and 5-lb., 4-oz. buffalo, 2nd; Alli Taber, 1-lb, 11-oz. gar, 3rd; Avery Naylor, 4th and Blakely McDuffie, 5th.

Boys ages 7-9: Laken Tye, 3-lb., 8-oz. gar and 10-lb., 2-oz. carp, 1st; River Rothenberger, 4-lb., 10-oz. gar and 4-lb., 6-oz. buffalo, 2nd; Brody Lee, 3-lb., 13-oz. buffalo, 3rd; Cooper Harmon, 15-oz. gar, 4th and Taylur Terry, 5th.

Girls ages 10-12: Rhylie Shearer, 5-lb., 5-oz. carp, ,7-lb. buffalo and 1-lb., 3-oz. drum, 1st; Jordan Pugh, 3-lb. gar and 3-lb., 2-oz. buffalo, 2nd; Stormie Woodward, 3-lb., 9-oz. gar and 3-lb., 2-oz. buffalo, 3rd; McKinley Hodges, 2-lb., 11-oz. buffalo, 4th and Emmalie Blackburn, 5th.

Boys ages 10-12: Baler Lott, 2-lb., 5-oz. gar, 5-lb., 6-oz. carp and 8-lb., 6-oz. buffalo, 1st; Wiley Thomas, 1-oz. gar and 15-lb. carp, 2nd; Bryar Parker, 11-lb., 15-oz. gar, 3rd; Kohlmann Saylor, 7-lb., 5-oz. carp, 4th and Blake Thompson, 1-lb., 11-oz. gar and 5-lb., 5-oz. carp, 5th.

Girls ages 13-15: Kinleigh Tate, 1-lb., 13-oz. gar, 6-pound, 13-oz. carp and 8-pound, 13-oz. buffalo, 1st; Addison Shelton, 2-lb., 14-oz. gar, 6-lb., 8-oz. carp and 5-lb, 5-oz. buffalo, 2nd; Samantha Saylor, 1-lb., 11-oz. gar, 5-lb., 12-oz. carp and 4-lb., 7-oz. buffalo, 3rd; Kristabella Martin, 4-lb., 15-oz. buffalo, 4th and Ashley Jones, 2-lb., 12-oz. buffalo, 5th.

Boys ages 13-15: Talon Teague, 12-lb., 13-oz. gar, 7-lb., 4-oz. carp, 10-lb., 9-oz. buffalo and 2-lb., 11-oz. drum, 1st; Brier Woodward, 8-lb., 9-oz. gar, 4-lb., 8-oz. carp and 3-lb., 9-oz. buffalo, 2nd; Waylen Conley, 2-lb., 10-oz. gar, 6-lb., 4-oz. carp and 5-lb. buffalo, 3rd; Ben Jeffries, 2-lb., 7-oz. gar, 6-lb., 1-oz. carp and 4-lb., 13-oz. buffalo, 4th and Roy Hagler, 4-lb., 8-oz. gar, 3-lb., 11-oz. carp and 4-lb., 1-oz. buffalo, 5th.

Girls ages 16-18: Breanna Pugh, 3-lb., 8-oz. gar, 5-lb., 9-oz. carp and 4-lb., 13-oz. buffalo, 1st; Ashlynn Foster, 12-oz. gar, 4-lb., 9-oz. carp and 4-lb., 2-oz. buffalo, 2nd; Summer Jones, 2-lb., 7-oz. gar and 3-lb., 8-oz. buffalo, 3rd; Addi Waller, 3-lb., 9-oz. carp, 4th and Madison Clay, 3-lb., 8-oz. buffalo, 5th.

Girls ages 16-18: Devin Freeman, 18-lb., 14-oz. gar, 4-lb., 2-oz. carp and 8-lb., 12-oz. buffalo, 1st; Hayden Rogers, 3-lb., 1-oz. gar, 6-lb., 1-oz. carp and 4-lb., 14-oz. buffalo, 2nd; Chad Lawson, 8-lb., 10-o. carp and 3-lb., 4-oz. buffalo, 3rd; Johnny Taber, 1-lb., 13-oz. gar and 3-lb., 9-oz. buffalo, 4th and Noah Denton, 5-lb., 1-oz. buffalo, 5th.

Tournament Overall: Talon Teague, 33-lb., 5-oz., 1st; Devin Freeman, 31-lb., 12-oz., 2nd; Kinleigh Tate, 17-lb., 7-oz., 3rd; Brier Woodward, 16-lb., 10-oz., 4th and Baler Lott, 16-lb., 1-oz., 5th.

Girls Overall: Kinleigh Tate, 17-lb., 7-oz., 1st; Addison Shelton, 14-lb., 11-oz., 2nd; Rhylie Shearer, 13-lb., 8-oz., 3rd; Breanna Pugh, 13-lb., 14-oz., 4th and Tinlee Tye, 12-lb., 15-oz., 5th.

Boys Overall: Talon Teague, 33-lb., 5-oz., 1st; Devin Freeman, 31-lb., 12-oz., 2nd; Brier Woodward, 16-lb., 10-oz., 3rd; Baler Lott, 16-lb., 1-oz., 4th and Wiley Thomas, 15-lb., 1-oz., 5th.

Big Buffalo: Nate Long, 11-lb., 5-oz., 1st; Talon Teague, 10-lb., 9-oz, 2nd and Kinleigh Tate, 8-lb., 13-oz., 3rd.

Big Carp: Wiley Thomas, 15-lb., 1st; Laken Tye, 10-lb., 2-oz., 2nd and Chad Lawson, 8-lb., 10-oz., 3rd.

Big Drum: Talon Teague, 2-lb., 11-oz, 1st; Drake Naylor, 1-lb., 7-oz., 2nd and Rhylie Shearer, 1-lb., 3-oz., 3rd.

Big Gar: Devin Freeman, 18-lb., 14-oz., 1st; Talon Teague, 12-lb., 13-oz., 2nd and Bryar Parker, 11-lb., 15-oz., 3rd.

Targets: Emmalie Blackburn, 1st place girl and Connor Stanley, 1st place boy.