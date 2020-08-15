Bowfishing enthusiasts by the hundreds converged on Fort Gibson Lake in Wagoner Saturday, Aug. 8 to take part in the 16th annual Youth World Bowfishing Championships.
Tournament Director Randy Woodward said 245 shooters from Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri took part in the competition Freedom Point Campgrounds. Despite the ongoing pandemic, that number is down just slightly from 2019.
“I was hoping for 200, but at noon they started coming out of the woodwork. We shut the books down at 1 p.m. and had to turn away eight or nine people,” Woodward said. “We served between 800 and 1,000 meals between shooters and their families, and many sat under the shade trees to social distance from others.”
Generous contributions from people all across the country ensured the competition could take place. After all, the ongoing pandemic kept the Youth Bowfishing Association from holding its annual banquet fundraiser.
“The coolest thing of the whole tournament is when Talon Teague of Muskogee, who won top honors in both Overall Boy and Overall Tournament divisions, gave one of the two bows he won to second place shooter Devin Freeman of Coweta. That’s cool,” Woodward noted. “Talon is the second shooter in his family to win a World Champion title. His brother, Aspen Teague, won it in 2014, and still holds the record for the most fish with 50.3 pounds.”
The Overall Girl winner was Kinleigh Tate of Brookline, Mo.
Woodward said he hopes to hold the annual Youth Bowfishing Banquet in September to begin raising funds for the 2021 championships. If the pandemic prevents that from happening, planning will begin in January.