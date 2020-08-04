Randy Woodward is doing everything possible to hold the 16th annual Youth World Bowfishing Championship on Aug. 8.
Normally, Woodward would use a pre-tournament banquet to help raise funds to pull off the event. With the COVID-19 restrictions, the banquet was eliminated.
Undaunted, Woodward was ready to borrow money against his own boat to run the tournament. When friends from Coweta, east Texas and Louisiana heard about it, they came forward big time.
“It takes $15,000 to run this tournament,” Woodward said. “Friends from east Texas called and said they would start a raffle with five items (and give the money to the championship).”
Those five items are: G-Rex bow, AR-15 rifle, metal bowfishing sign made in Coweta, Coleman generator and a trail camera that goes directly to your phone.
The raffle was handled by friend Bubba Suggs. Suggs told Woodward he expected the ticket sales from the first night would be $1,600 to $2,600. The first night sales were $2,100.
“In a week, it’s up to $9,000 and they are still selling tickets,” Woodward added.
The Texans are not the only ones stepping forward. Louisiana guide for alligator and gar, Alan Yedor, offered a trip with a $1,600 value. Ticket sales alone for this are up to $3,100.
Other Texas friends raised $1,000 and are bringing many gifts to the competition.
The raffle and this guide trip could almost foot the entire cost of the championship at Freedom Point east of the Toppers Boat ramp on Lake Fort Gibson.
Individuals are coming up to Woodward and giving money. One woman gave $1,500 and said to check back with her if more was needed.
“Little companies from all over are sending four or five items to me to giveaway to kids,” Woodward said. “Coweta firefighters help, too. Businesses all over Coweta help every year. It is amazing what Coweta does for this event.”
Companies who have heard about this event send items from Oregon, Minnesota and Georgia.
“This will be our 16th year, so the child who finishes 16th will get a deer rifle,” Woodward said of one of the surprise items.
Any doubts of not holding this event have vanished.
“It is the highlight of this year,” Woodward said. “We’re still going to have our regular tournament. We will give away 89 plaques. We just won’t have t-shirts. We can live without t-shirts for one year.”
Another thing they will miss is chicken. Tyson will not be able to supply like before, but that’s OK. Woodward said they will cook hot dogs and fish, instead.
The response from people has been uplifting for Woodward.
“I have some call and thank me for having it this year,” Woodward said.
TOURNAMENT NOTES:
• The 16th Youth World Bowfishing Championship is contestants ages 1-18. Competition is from daylight to 2 p.m. Weigh-in at 3 p.m. Fish consist of 1 gar, 1 buffalo, 1 drum and 1 carp.
• There is no cost to participate.
• There is a free lunch.
• There is free pop and water.
• Free boat rides for older kids to try and shoot fish. There are also free target shoots.
• There will be awards and giveaways, but you must participate in the target shoots to qualify for prizes.