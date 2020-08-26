While Wagoner Bulldog athletes compete for domination on the turf this fall, 17 young women will be responsible for drumming up school spirit on the sidelines. Young women comprising the 2020 varsity cheer team are, from left, bottom row: Gracie Rowe, Whitney Smith, Caitlyn Henson, Trinity Kelly and Kammi Chandler. Middle row: Reagan Peet, Raena Schaefer, Whitnie Owens, Brekka Watkins, Natalie Grant and Nicole Ross Back row: Torri Tottress, Harleigh Lamberson, Abby Humphries and Jenna McKinney. Not pictured are Mini Edwards and Abby Warner.
