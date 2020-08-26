When Wagoner 7th, 8th and 9th grade Bulldogs are battling opponents on the gridiron this season, cheers from the sidelines will be led by an enthusiastic group of cheerleaders. Young women comprising the junior high cheer team are, from left, bottom row: freshmen Allison Smith, Tia Lockwood and Tori Reta. Middle row: 7th graders Emma Phol, Dawci Butler, Zowi Edwards and Abri Nanni. Back row: 8th graders Kieley Holliday, Kori Woodward, Maya Ward, Brooklyn Barton, Lynni Lancaster and Kendra Condict. Not pictured is freshman Lizzie Meneese.
Wagoner's Junior High Cheerleaders
Staff Writer John Ferguson
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
