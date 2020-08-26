Wagoner’s 8th grade football: Matson Swanson (3), Kale Charboneau (6), Adam Luna (34), Kelton Sheppard (51), Trevor Fowler (52), Reese Moore (61), Lane Bebee (65), Lance Bebee (66), Ryland McCaslin (72), Kaydin Brewer (44), Beau McFarland (7), Bryee Steele (33), Micah Ashe (57), Jackson Tyre (74), Kade Johnson (30), Eedrick Johnson (18), Gavin Miller (48), Anthony Coleman (21), Matson Swanson (3), Tres Thornton (11), Cody Wheeler (82), Coelman Burroughs, Jaden Billue (20), James Perez (31), Jeffery Faulk (25), Kavon Gray (62), Jaydon Norton (75), GTrenton Edwards (16), Haylen Fish (24), Brice Goforth (27), Jesse Cody (55), Brandon Rivas (67), Noah Cantrell (36), Jason Cantrell (85), Daylen Jackson (38), Kale Charboneau (6).
Wagoner's 8th Grade football team 2020
Staff Writer John Ferguson
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
