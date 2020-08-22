OKMULGEE – Maci Dorr batted in the winning run when her ground ball was overthrown at first allowing Wagoner to beat Hulbert 4-3 for third place in the Okmulgee softball tournament Saturday.
The win gave the Lady Bulldogs third place in the tournament. Wagoner won the Okmulgee championship in 2019.
Dorr’s grounder with the bases loaded was in the right place to win the game. Two runners immediately came home, but the game was finished when the first one crossed the plate.
“It was amazing,” Dorr said of the game-winner.
When asked about the improvement of the team in just a week’s time, Dorr added. “We’ve improved our defensive skills.”
Those skills were on display as nice plays kept Wagoner in the game as Hulbert took an early 2-0 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs fought back for a 3-2 advantage in the fourth inning. However, the Riders added a run in the sixth to tie it.
The Lady Bulldogs threatened in the sixth inning and again in the seventh when Dorr finally ended the contest.
“We’re getting better,” said Wagoner coach Brian Edwards of his 3-7 team. “We had a chance to be 3-1 yesterday (Friday, instead of 2-2 in pool play).”
Shortstop Chloe Schilling made a nice tag at second base to catch a Hulbert runner. Ally Giddens made a couple of good plays, too, at second base.
Right fielder Mini Edwards caught a tough fly ball that she had to run in to catch and did that ignited a double play.
Destini Parish went the seven-inning distance in the pitching circle. She was credited with the win.
The Lady Bulldogs played at home on Monday, Aug. 24 with Inola before hitting the road on Aug. 27 to Stigler. Senior Night will be held on Saturday morning beginning at 10 a.m. with Chouteau. The festivities will take place after the varsity game.
OKMULGEE TOURNAMENT
WAGONER 4, HULBERT 3
Hulbert 200 010 0 – 3
Wagoner 003 000 1 – 4
Wagoner battery: Parish and Chandler. WP-Parish.
KIEFER 3, WAGONER 0
Kiefer 200 1 – 3
Wagoner 000 0 – 0
WAGONER 10, CATOOSA 5
Catoosa 041 – 5
Wagoner 55x – 10
WAGONER 10, TULSA KELLEY 0
T.Kelley 000 – 0
Wagoner 55x – 10
PRESTON 4, WAGONER 2
Preston 102 01 – 4
Wagoner 100 10 – 2
REGULAR SEASON
BERRYHILL 12, WAGONER 2
Wagoner 002 0 – 2
Berryhill 01(11) 0 – 12