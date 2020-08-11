A blend of youth and experience will be on the bench for Wagoner’s softball coach Brian Edwards in the 2020 campaign.
If that wasn’t enough to focus on, Edwards will be practicing safety guidelines due to COVID-19 concerns this season.
“We will wear masks in the dugout and won’t shake hands with opponents,” Edwards said. “We have to sanitize bats and balls. Normally, you don’t have to do that. I never thought we’d get to that point.”
There’s more. You can’t talk to umpires and other coaches.
Still the purpose of the season is to play and at least, no one has banned that yet.
“I’d rather put on a mask, if it allows the girls to play,” Edwards said. “Bus trips will be different and we’ll have to make some adjustments.”
Edwards had a chance to get a head start on coaching as he helped the Tulsa Elite 07 Knight under-12 softball team do well recently.
The Knight had two Wagoner residents playing in Tylen Edwards and Jaylin Fourkiller. Edwards and Jaylin’s dad, Rod, also coached the team to a second place finish in the Nationals.
For the Lady Bulldogs, there will be different players pitching as junior Destini Parrish, junior Kara Bruce and freshman Emma Otto could see time on the mound.
“All three will throw quite a bit for us this year,” Edwards said.
Kaci Murray will anchor third base and Chloe Schilling will be in charge at shortstop.
Senior Kammi Chandler makes the move from first base to catching. Chandler was solid at first, but Edwards needed her behind the plate.
“She took the change with no problems,” Edwards said of Chandler’s team attitude.
Caitlyn Henson will be back in center field while Minnie Edwards could see some time in right field. Kara Bruce will move to second base. Maci Dorr will be the new first baseman.
Battling for spots in the outfield are Aubrey Bruce, Allie Giddens and Maddie Baker.
Early scrimmages have been productive and revealed the areas where improvement may be needed.
Wagoner opened its season at home with Sallisaw on Aug. 10. The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Hilldale on Aug. 11. Wagoner will return home on Aug. 13 to play host to Kansas and will host Locust Grove on Aug. 14 and Jay on Aug. 15.