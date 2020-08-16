One week into their 2020 season, the Wagoner Lady Bulldog volleyball squad is off to a solid start. The team won runner-up honors in the Green Country S*M*A*S*H Tournament over the weekend and won the season opener with Salina on the road on Aug. 11.
Head Coach Zack Ange called their 5-1 start “a good first week”.
“There is only one record better than that, and that would have been to win the tournament championship,” Ange said. “There were a lot of expectations on a team without a lot of experience and varsity level minutes. For our girls, I was super proud of them and couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Wagoner has lost 11 seniors (all starters) to graduation over the past two years. Therefore, upperclassmen on this year’s squad have had to step up in a big way.
The Lady Bulldogs played without starting setter Anna Holmes last week and without Alyssa Langston on Saturday, but other players filled the gaps.
“We put some new girls in different spots and they competed well. They stayed focused and I was proud of them,” Ange noted. “It is early in the year, though, and we need to get better.”
“Coming into the year, I told the girls they’re going to be better than people think and it will just take some time,” he continued. “We’re fun to watch now because the girls play hard and get after it. That’s what I want them to do – be playmakers that sacrifice their body on the court, scramble and make plays.
“Marlee Medlin is our best player player and she had a good tournament, doing a lot of good things. Britley Butler played really well all the way around and passed the ball well. All of our back row players did well.”
Ange also applauded Grace Jones who makes the offense go as setter in the absence of starting setter Anna Holmes.
When Wagoner played Inola in the finals on Saturday, Inola was playing with a team of seasoned returning starters. The Longhorns defeated the Lady Bulldogs 25-14, 26-24.
In pool play on Friday, Wagoner defeated Hulbert JV in two sets, 25-12 and 25-7 then won over Locust Grove, 25-23 and 26-24. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Okay, 25-17 and 27-25.
In the tournament semi-finals on Saturday, Wagoner defeated Hulbert, 25-19 and 25-16.
Early in the week at Salina, the Lady Bulldogs won 3-2, winning the first (25-21), third (25-23) and fifth (15-13) sets and losing the second (20-25) and fourth (21-25) sets.
Ange said his team played pretty well for their first contest and was in control the entire match. The coach applauded his team for playing with heart and energy.
In the fifth and final set, Wagoner had a 12-8 lead before Salina rallied to pull within one, 13-12. The Lady Bulldogs came up with the big plays when they needed them most.
“I’ve always got to think from the other side,” Ange said. “It was great that we won, but dropping a few points here and there and we lose. We need to do a better job to stay focused and have more energy.”
Marlee Medlin had 20 kills, five blocks and five aces on the day. Presley Olsen had seven kills and Alyssa Langston had six kills. Grace Jones had 21 assists, 9 digs and four aces. Britley Butler had six aces and 11 digs while Cambri Pawpa had four aces.
The Lady Bulldogs will host Verdigris on Aug. 17 before traveling to Locust Grove on Tuesday and to Collinsville. Wagoner will host a 7th and 8th Grade Tournament on Aug. 24 and a varsity game with Rejoice Christian on Aug. 27.