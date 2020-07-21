2020-07-22 wcat-wagoner team is third

Wagoner’s Braden Lankford, left, and Garrett Barton show off their catch that landed them in third place in the recent FLW High School fishing event on Fort Gibson Lake. COURTESY PHOTO

The Wagoner school team of Garrett Barton and Braden Lankford caught five fish with a total weight of 17-pounds, 7-ounces to finish third during the FLW High School tournament on Lake Fort Gibson July 11.

The finish qualified the Bulldogs to a berth in the 2021 National tournament.

Barton and Lankford were 13 ounces behind the first place team of Gunner West and Trey McKinney of Spiro, who totaled 18-4. Hayden Farmer and Jayden Meadows of East Beauregard (Louisiana) were second at 18-2.

The top four teams qualify for Nationals.

Wagoner’s Hunter Alsip and Bryce Kyndell placed eighth with a total of 12-8.

Braden Massey and Colton Hunt hooked 28th as these Bulldogs caught one 3-pound, two ounce fish.

Other Wagoner fishermen that participated were: Dustin Chuculate, Sonney Boyd, Hunter Young and Clay Burke.

In the college tournament held on July 10, the Oklahoma State team of Rhett Meyer and Jake Biram won $2,000 for five fish weighing 19-pounds, 14-ounces.

Finishing second were the team from Texas A&M-Galveston of Derek Pietsch and Trey Dawson (17-5). Pietsch and Dawson took home $1,000.

Lamar State College’s Orange team of Grady Doucet and Trent Buchholz finished third with a five-fish catch of 17-1. The team won $500.

Rogers State University’s Ty Crutchfield and Alec Murphy caught five fish that weighed 16-11. The team won $500.

Oklahoma State’s Dexter Flick and Cameron Simmons were fifth with five fish that weighed 15-14. Flick and Simmons also took home $500.

