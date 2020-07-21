The Wagoner school team of Garrett Barton and Braden Lankford caught five fish with a total weight of 17-pounds, 7-ounces to finish third during the FLW High School tournament on Lake Fort Gibson July 11.
The finish qualified the Bulldogs to a berth in the 2021 National tournament.
Barton and Lankford were 13 ounces behind the first place team of Gunner West and Trey McKinney of Spiro, who totaled 18-4. Hayden Farmer and Jayden Meadows of East Beauregard (Louisiana) were second at 18-2.
The top four teams qualify for Nationals.
Wagoner’s Hunter Alsip and Bryce Kyndell placed eighth with a total of 12-8.
Braden Massey and Colton Hunt hooked 28th as these Bulldogs caught one 3-pound, two ounce fish.
Other Wagoner fishermen that participated were: Dustin Chuculate, Sonney Boyd, Hunter Young and Clay Burke.
In the college tournament held on July 10, the Oklahoma State team of Rhett Meyer and Jake Biram won $2,000 for five fish weighing 19-pounds, 14-ounces.
Finishing second were the team from Texas A&M-Galveston of Derek Pietsch and Trey Dawson (17-5). Pietsch and Dawson took home $1,000.
Lamar State College’s Orange team of Grady Doucet and Trent Buchholz finished third with a five-fish catch of 17-1. The team won $500.
Rogers State University’s Ty Crutchfield and Alec Murphy caught five fish that weighed 16-11. The team won $500.
Oklahoma State’s Dexter Flick and Cameron Simmons were fifth with five fish that weighed 15-14. Flick and Simmons also took home $500.