It comes as no surprise to Wagoner football fans that the Bulldogs have been a great team for the last 10 years.
What might surprise those same fans is that Wagoner tied for first for most wins since 2010 with Oklahoma City’s Heritage Hall among the 252 11-man football-playing schools in the state.
You could also say that Heritage Hall should be No. 1 alone since it owns five State championships during that span. The Bulldogs would be a close second for their four State championship and one runner-up trophies.
Throw into the mix Wagoner’s state record, 48-game winning streak and you could arguably say, the Bulldogs could make a case as the best in the last 10 seasons. Heritage Hall only won 38 in a row during the same span.
“Numbers over a decade must mean we’re doing something right!” said Wagoner football coach Dale Condict. “It’s a tribute to our players, coaches, faculty and fans. There’s so many great programs out there and to think we are at the top of the list is very humbling. So many great memories over that span. I can’t wait to see what the next decade holds.”
Another thing to ponder is Wagoner does not play the same schedule as say, Owasso, Jenks, Union or Broken Arrow, but Class 4A is no slouch, either.
You could also argue this comparison is apples vs. oranges and not relevant.
No matter where you stand, a win is a win and Wagoner and Heritage Hall racked up 119 in the last 10 years for an 11.9 average per season.
11-MAN FOOTBALL RECORDS FROM 2010-2019
90-99 Wins
16, Kingfisher (3A) 99-31. 17, Rejoice Christain (2A) 97-25. 18, Berryhill (3A) 96-24. 19, Anadarko (3A) 96-26. 20, (tie) Plainview (3A) 95-32 and Bishop McGuinness (5A) 95-32. 22, Minco (A) 94-26. 23, Washington, Okla. (2A) 94-32. 24, Beggs (2A) 94-34. 25, Lawton Mac (5A) 92-29. 26, Stroud (A) 91-27. 27, Broken Arrow (6A) 91-32. 28, Tuttle (4A) 90-27. 29, Morrison (A) 90-33.
80-89 Wins
30, Guthrie (5A) 89-30. 31, Cascia Hall (2A) 89-31. 32, Seminole (3A) 88-30. 33, Lindsay (2A) 88-33. 34, Talihina (A) 87-31. 35, Hilldale (4A) 87-32. 36, Lawton (6A) 85-31 and Bethany (4A) 85-31-1. 38, McAlester (5A) 85-35. 39, Ardmore (5A) 84-35. 40, Wynnewood (A) 85-38. 41, Clinton (4A) 84-39. 42, Victory Christian (2A) 83-31. 43, B.T. Washington (6A) 82-34. 44, Kiefer (2A) 83-36. 45, Bixby (6A) 82-38. 46, Poteau (4A) 81-36. 47, Owasso (6A) 81-37. 48, Commerce (A) 81-38. 49, Afton (A) 80-38.
70-79 Wins
50, Stigler (3A) 79-37. 51, Oologah (4A) 79-41. 52, Blanchard (4A) 78-38. 53, Hominy (A) 78-43. 54, Oklahoma Christian (2A) 78-44. 55, Midwest City (6A) 77-34. 56, Hennessey (2A) 77-48. 57, (tie) Bishop Kelley (5A) 75-39 and Collinsville (5A) 75-39. 59, Chisholm (2A) 75-42. 60, Okemah (A) 73-41. 61, Kingston (3A) 73-43. 62, Wayne (A) 72-44. 63, (tie) Colcord (A) 72-42 and John Marshall (4A) 72-42. 65, Hartshorne (2A) 72-43. 66, (tie) Douglass (3A) 72-45 and Crescent (A) 72-45. 68, Hollis (A) 71-40. 69, Meeker (2A) 71-42. 70, Sulphur (3A) 71-45. 71, Perkins-Tryon (3) 70-42. 72, Christian Heritage (2A) 70-45.
60-69 Wins
73, Checotah (3A) 69-40. 74, Cushing (4A) 69-46. 75, Frederick (2A) 69-51. 76, Edmond Santa Fe (6A) 68-43. 77, Ada (4A) 68-44. 78, Sperry (2A) 68-46. 79, Boone-Apache (A) 67-41. 80, Weatherford (4A) 67-47. 81, Stratford (A) 66-48. 82, Altus (5A) 65-44. 83, Westmoore (6A) 65-45. 84, Woodland (A) 65-46. 85, (tie) Skiatook (4A) 65-47 and Broken Bow (4A) 65-47 and Verdigris (3A) 65-47. 88, (tie) Norman North (6A) 64-47 and Locust Grove (3A) 64-47. 90, Fairview (A) 64-52. 91, Bristow (4A) 63-46. 92, Mustang (6A) 63-47. 93, Catoosa (4A) 62-45. 94, T.Holland Hall (3A) 62-47. 95, (tie) Spiro (2A) 62-48 and Del City (6A) 62-48 and Luther (2A) 62-48. 98, Stillwater (6A) 62-49. 99, Coweta (5A) 62-50. 100, (tie) Hooker (A) 61-47 and Tonkawa (A) 61-47. 102, (tie) Edmond Deer Creek (6A) 61-48 and Coalgate (2A) 61-48. 104, Community Chr. (2A) 60-45. 105, Sallisaw (4A) 60-50.
50-59 Wins
106, Savanna (A) 59-45. 107, Wyandotte (A) 59-49. 108, Purcell (2A) 58-51. 109, Texhoma (A) 58-52. 110, (tie) Fort Gibson (4A) 58-53 and Eufaula (2A) 58-53. 112, Nowata (2A) 58-56. 113, Sallisaw Central (A) 57-48. 114, Hobart (A) 57-51. 115, Alva (2A) 56-52. 116, Claremore (5A) 56-54. 117, Idabel (2A) 56-56. 118, (tie) Madill (3A) 55-51 and Perry (2A) 55-51. 120, (tie) Wewoka (A) 55-53 and Watonga (A) 55-53. 122, (tie) Mangum (A) 55-54 and Tahlequah Sequoyah (3A) 55-54. 124, Roland (2A) 54-53. 125, Gore (A) 54-54. 126, Lone Grove (3A) 54-54-1. 127, (tie) Tahlequah (5A) 53-55 and Haskell (2A) 53-55. 129, Duncan (5A) 52-52. 130, (tie) Noble (5A) 52-53 and Allen (A) 52-53. 132, Healdton (A) 52-55. 133, (tie) Salina (2A) 52-56 and Elmore City-Pernell (A) 52-56. 135, Dibble (A) 52-57. 136, Cleveland (4A) 51-52. 137, Lexington (2A) 50-54. 138, (tie) Panama (2A) 50-56 and Cordell (A) 50-56. 140, (tie) Sand Springs (6A) 50-59 and Marlow (2A) 50-59 and Carnegie (A) 50-59. 143, Prague (2A) 50-60.
40-49 Wins
144, Mooreland (A) 49-56. 145, Pryor (5A) 49-57. 146, Inola (3A) 48-56. 147, (tie) Piedmont (5A) 48-58 and Pawnee (A) 48-58. 149, Bartlesville (6A) 47-55. 150, Muskogee (6A) 47-56. 151, Southmoore (6A) 47-58. 152, Woodward (5A) 47-59. 153, (tie) T.East Central (5A) 47-61 and Newcastle (4A) 47-61 and Hulbert (A) 47-61. 156, Antlers (2A) 47-62. 157, Pawhuska (A) 47-63. 158, Norman (6A) 47-69. 159, T.Memorial (5A) 46-54. 160, (tie) Yukon (6A) 46-58 and Canadian (A) 46-58. 162, Cache (4A) 46-59. 163, Rush Springs (A) 46-60. 164, (tie) Shawnee (5A) 45-61 and Keys (Park Hill) (2A) 45-61. 166, Mounds (A) 44-58. 167, Edmond North (6A) 44-64. 168, Choctaw (6A) 43-60. 169, Kansas (2A) 43-62. 170, Claremore Sequoyah (2A) 43-64. 171, Putnam City North (6A) 42-60. 172, (tie) Harrah (4A) 42-63 and Jay (3A) 42-63. 174, Fairland (A) 41-57. 175, Oklahoma Bible (A) 41-61. 176, Glenpool (5A) 41-64. 177, Putnam City (6A) 40-62. 178, (tie) Little Axe (3A) 40-63 and Newkirk (2A) 40-63. 180, Marietta (2A) 40-64.
30-39 Wins
181, (tie) T.McLain (4A) 39-62 and Grove (4A) 39-62. 183, (tie) El Reno (5A) 39-63 and Sapulpa (5A) 39-63. 185, (tie) Chandler (2A) 39-64 and Crossings Chr. (2A)-(8-years) 39-64. 187, Edmond Memorial (6A) 39-65. 188, (tie) Pauls Valley (3A) 39-67 and Valliant (2A) 39-67. 190, T.Central (3A) 38-62. 191, Vinita (3A) 38-63. 192, Tecumseh (4A) 38-64. 193, Elgin (4A) 38-65. 194, (tie) T.Edison (5A) 38-66 and Warner (A) 38-66. 196, Hugo (2A) 38-67. 197, (tie) Wilburton (2A) 37-66 and Dewey (2A) 37-66. 199, Elk City (4A) 35-66. 200, OC St. Mary (3A) 34-67. 201, (tie) Walters (A) 34-68 and Muldrow (4A) 34-68. 202, Lawton Ike (5A) 34-70. 203, (tie) Oklahoma Union (A) 33-66 and Caney Valley (A) 33-69. 205, Ketchum (A) 33-72. 206, Morris (2A) 33-73. 207, Hinton (A) 32-68. 208, Chickasha (4A) 32-69. 209, Comanche (2A) 32-70. 210, Henryetta (2A) 32-72. 211, Chouteau (A) 31-68. 212, Pocola (2A) 31-69. 213, McLoud (3A) 31-72. 214, Edmond OCA (A)-(6 years) 30-35. 215, Porter (A) 30-71. 216, Durant (5A) 30-72.
20-29 Wins
217, (tie) Enid (6A) 29-71 and Star-Spencer (2A) 29-71. 219, Kellyville (2A) 29-72. 220, Chelsea (A) 29-74. 221, (tie) Dickson (3A) 28-72 and Mannford (3A) 28-72. 223, Holdenville (2A) 28-74. 224, Westville (3A) 27-75. 225, Moore (6A) 27-77. 226, OC Western Heights (5A) 26-74. 227, (tie) Okmulgee (2A) 26-75 and Sayre (A) 26-75. 229, (tie) T.Webster (3A) 24-76 and Quapaw (A) 24-76. 231, Bridge Creek (3A) 24-78. 232, Burns Flat-Dill City (A) 24-79. 233, OC Grant (6A) 23-76. 234, (tie) Miami (4A) 23-77 and Konawa (A) 23-77. 236, (tie) Atoka (2A) 23-78 and Bethel (2A) 22-78. 238, OC Crooked Oak (2A) 22-82. 239, Heavener (2A) 20-79.
10-19 Wins
240, (tie) OC Northwest (6A) 19-81 and OC Southeast (5A) 19-81. 242, Ponca City (6A) 18-81. 243, (tie) Stilwell (4A) 18-82 and Blackwell (2A) 18-82 and Tishomingo (2A) 18-82. 246, Putnam City West (6A) 18-83. 247, Merritt (A)(4 years) 17-25. 248, OC Capitol Hill (5A) 17-81. 249, Liberty (A) 15-85. 250, T.Rogers (5A)-(9 years) 14-74. 251, Guymon (5A) 14-86. 252, T.Hale (5A) 10-89.
0-9 Wins
252, OC Classen (Ind.)-(1 year) 5-7.
Note: Wagoner County schools in bold.