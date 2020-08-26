Wagoner sophomores: Gabe Rodriguez (9), Carter Mullins (14), Ethan Muehlenweg (18), Sean Lamberson (27), Braylan Roberson (28), Bryson Sisco (33), Zane Cory (44), Caiden Dick (45), Jadon Riggs (55), Roman Garcia (57), Jacob Barney (65), Cody Young (78).
Wagoner football sophomores 2020
