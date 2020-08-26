2020-08-26 wcat-wagoner seniors

Wagoner seniors: Brian Trimble (2), Julian Smith (3), Nunu Clayton (4), Braden Drake (8), Caden Pawpa (10), Kaden Charboneau (11), Chase Nanni (12), Ti Lockwood (12), Claude Sheppard (12), Sawyer Jones (16), Isaac Smith (19), Braven Bowman (20), Trey Gause (21), Jordan Rollins (24), Mikey Rice (34), Adin Washburn (42), Carter Wisdom (51), Logan Cole (64), Jesse Fair (66), Darius McNack (70), Talon Pugh (77), Carson Wiley (79), Anthony Ripp (81). Not pictured are Collin Condict (56), Chochee Watson (5)

JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Wagoner seniors: Brian Trimble (2), Julian Smith (3), Nunu Clayton (4), Chochee Watson (5), Braden Drake (8), Caden Pawpa (10), Kaden Charboneau (11), Chase Nanni (12), Ti Lockwood (12), Claude Sheppard (12), Sawyer Jones (16), Isaac Smith (19), Braven Bowman (20), Trey Gause (21), Jordan Rollins (24), Mikey Rice (34), Adin Washburn (42), Carter Wisdom (51), Logan Cole (64), Jesse Fair (66), Darius McNack (70), Talon Pugh (77), Carson Wiley (79), Anthony Ripp (81). Not pictured Collin Condict (56).

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coweta White 6th Grade Football