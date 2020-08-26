2020-08-26 wcat-wagoner managers

Wagoner football managers for 2020 are, from left, Hannah King, Jada Riggs, Ruby Young, Kaidence Coleman and Lalisa Davis. Not pictured is Ashlee Jones. JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

